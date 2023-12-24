In Christmas message, Trudeau urges Canadians to find strength in differences

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in an interview at the Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council in Ottawa on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 24, 2023 11:00 am.

Last Updated December 24, 2023 11:59 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should “find strength in our differences” this Christmas.

In his annual Christmas address, Trudeau called for Canadians to “love our neighbours as we love ourselves” and give back, helping those who have fallen on hard times.

“Let’s share the warmth of the season with those who are spending the holidays alone this year,” Trudeau urged.

He said that while Christians mark the religious holiday by celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, the values of “compassion, kindness and hope” are for everyone.

Trudeau thanked members of the military, first responders, and volunteers who give their time to improve someone else’s holidays, saying they “embody the eternal message and timeless truth that it is more blessed to give than to receive.”

He also called on Canadians to bring the spirit of the holidays into the New Year and find ways to make communities, the country and the world “a brighter place for everyone in 2024.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

The unit you're renting has been deemed 'illegal.' Now what?
The unit you're renting has been deemed 'illegal.' Now what?

If a rental unit in Ontario is found to be "illegal" in some way, tenants could face eviction – but they still have rights and proper procedures must be followed. What makes a unit "illegal"? Kevin...

1h ago

Man dead due to early morning fire near the Stockyards
Man dead due to early morning fire near the Stockyards

A man has died due to a fire near The Stockyards early Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to McCormack Street, near Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West, at approximately 4:08 a.m. for reports...

5m ago

More Canadians to feel pinch of high rates in 2024, making way for lower inflation
More Canadians to feel pinch of high rates in 2024, making way for lower inflation

OTTAWA — As another inflation-fighting year wraps up, the Bank of Canada's quest to restore price stability is expected to begin drawing to a close in 2024. The central bank's hefty rate hikes are...

3h ago

Man suffers life-threatening injuries, 2 people shot in downtown Toronto
Man suffers life-threatening injuries, 2 people shot in downtown Toronto

One man has suffered life-threatening injuries as two people were shot in downtown Toronto on Sunday morning. Police responded to reports of shots fired in the Adelaide Street West and John Street area...

2h ago

Top Stories

The unit you're renting has been deemed 'illegal.' Now what?
The unit you're renting has been deemed 'illegal.' Now what?

If a rental unit in Ontario is found to be "illegal" in some way, tenants could face eviction – but they still have rights and proper procedures must be followed. What makes a unit "illegal"? Kevin...

1h ago

Man dead due to early morning fire near the Stockyards
Man dead due to early morning fire near the Stockyards

A man has died due to a fire near The Stockyards early Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to McCormack Street, near Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West, at approximately 4:08 a.m. for reports...

5m ago

More Canadians to feel pinch of high rates in 2024, making way for lower inflation
More Canadians to feel pinch of high rates in 2024, making way for lower inflation

OTTAWA — As another inflation-fighting year wraps up, the Bank of Canada's quest to restore price stability is expected to begin drawing to a close in 2024. The central bank's hefty rate hikes are...

3h ago

Man suffers life-threatening injuries, 2 people shot in downtown Toronto
Man suffers life-threatening injuries, 2 people shot in downtown Toronto

One man has suffered life-threatening injuries as two people were shot in downtown Toronto on Sunday morning. Police responded to reports of shots fired in the Adelaide Street West and John Street area...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:16
Toronto church closes shelter due to financial pressures
Toronto church closes shelter due to financial pressures

The Pilgrim Feast of the Tabernacles will be closing it shelter space for refugees by the end of the month. Melissa Nakhavoly with their plea to all levels of government

12h ago

2:45
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign
Junction Residents Association builds 'Hate has no home here' campaign

In order to build inclusivity in The Junction neighbourhood, a group of residents has developed the 'Hate has no home here' campaign. Nick Westoll has more.

2:50
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend

Toronto police are preparing for large scale demonstrations this weekend that could disrupt some of your holiday plans. Shauna Hunt reports.

2:02
A slippery start to the holiday weekend
A slippery start to the holiday weekend

Overnight patches of freezing rain or mixed precipitation will change over to rain by Saturday morning as temperatures climb. The mild temperatures will continue through the weekend and into Christmas Day.
2:55
Toronto family's journey to find their 'donor siblings'
Toronto family's journey to find their 'donor siblings'

After a brother and sister learned that they were donor conceived, they took DNA tests which revealed they had several 'donor siblings' in Canada. Erica Natividad with their story and the questions that remain. 
More Videos