Two people charged with theft from store in Markham

Aurora OPP officers charged two people with theft under $5,000 after stealing product from a store in Markham.

Officers were flagged down at Highway 404 and Steeles Avenue East, and charged a 48 year old male from Unionville and 37 year old from Scarborough.

Stolen product was found in the back of their vehicle.

Both were charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

A young offender was also involved.