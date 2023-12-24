Two people charged with theft from store in Markham
Posted December 24, 2023 9:20 am.
Aurora OPP officers charged two people with theft under $5,000 after stealing product from a store in Markham.
Officers were flagged down at Highway 404 and Steeles Avenue East, and charged a 48 year old male from Unionville and 37 year old from Scarborough.
Stolen product was found in the back of their vehicle.
Both were charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.
A young offender was also involved.