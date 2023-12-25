Pope Francis denounces the weapons industry as he makes a Christmas appeal for peace in the world

Pope Francis leaves after delivering the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for 'to the city and to the world' ) Christmas' day blessing from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Monday Dec. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press

Posted December 25, 2023 6:42 am.

Last Updated December 25, 2023 8:35 am.

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Monday blasted the weapons industry and its “instruments of death” that fuel wars as he made a Christmas Day appeal for peace in the world and in particular between Israel and the Palestinians.

Speaking from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica to the throngs of people below, Francis said he grieved the “abominable attack” of Hamas against southern Israel on Oct. 7 and called for the release of hostages. And he begged for an end to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and the “appalling harvest of innocent civilians” as he called for humanitarian aid to reach those in need.

Francis devoted his Christmas Day blessing to a call for peace in the world, noting that the biblical story of the birth of Christ in Bethlehem sent a message of peace. But he said that Bethlehem “is a place of sorrow and silence” this year.

Francis’ annual “Urbi et Orbi” (“To the City and the World”) speech typically offers a lament of all the misery facing the world, and this year’s edition was no different. From Armenia and Azerbaijan to Syria and Yemen, Ukraine to South Sudan and Congo and the Korean peninsula, Francis appealed for humanitarian initiatives, dialogue and security to prevail over violence and death.

He called for governments and people of goodwill in the Americas in particular to address the “troubling phenomenon” of migration and its “unscrupulous traffickers” who take advantage of innocents just looking for a better life.

He took particular aim at the weapons industry, which he said was fueling the conflicts around the globe with scarcely anyone paying attention.

“It should be talked about and written about, so as to bring to light the interests and the profits that move the puppet strings of war,” he said. “And how can we even speak of peace, when arms production, sales and trade are on the rise?”

Francis has frequently blasted the weapons industry as “merchants of death” and has said that wars today, in Ukraine, in particular, are being used to try out new weapons or use up old stockpiles.

He called for peace between Israel and Palestinians, and for the conflict to be resolved “through sincere and persevering dialogue between the parties, sustained by strong political will and the support of the international community.”

Vatican officials said about 70,000 people filled St. Peter’s Square for Francis’ noonday speech and blessing. They included many people flying Palestinian flags, as well as some Ukrainian ones.

Francis’ address from the loggia marked his main appearance for Christmas Day, though he is expected to deliver a blessing on Tuesday, the feast of St. Stephen, which is also a holiday in Italy. Rounding out the holiday, he is to celebrate a New Year’s Eve vigil in the basilica and Mass the following day.

Despite his recent bout of bronchitis, the 87-year-old Francis appeared to hold up well Monday and during Christmas Eve Mass the previous night, though he occasionally coughed and seemed out of breath.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Passengers stranded at Kitchener airport after Christmas Eve flight cancelled due to maintenance and no pilot
Passengers stranded at Kitchener airport after Christmas Eve flight cancelled due to maintenance and no pilot

Almost 200 people won't be home for Christmas - or anywhere else for that matter - after their flight to Mexico was cancelled due to a series of missteps by Flair Airlines. The discount carrier was...

10h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023
What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023

Christmas Day lands on Monday this year, which means an extra long weekend for many, including some businesses and services. More than 50 outdoor ice rinks and skating trails are open daily during the...

9h ago

Man suffers serious injuries from stabbing in Jane and Weston area
Man suffers serious injuries from stabbing in Jane and Weston area

A man has suffered serious injuries from a stabbing in the Jane Street and Weston Road area on Monday morning. Police responded to a call at approximately 12:16 a.m., and a male victim in his 30's with...

1h ago

Woman in hospital following stabbing in Dundas East and Parliament area
Woman in hospital following stabbing in Dundas East and Parliament area

A woman is in hospital after being stabbed early Monday morning in the Dundas Street East and Parliament Street area. Police were called to the area just after 4:30 a.m., and a woman in her 20's was...

7m ago

Top Stories

Passengers stranded at Kitchener airport after Christmas Eve flight cancelled due to maintenance and no pilot
Passengers stranded at Kitchener airport after Christmas Eve flight cancelled due to maintenance and no pilot

Almost 200 people won't be home for Christmas - or anywhere else for that matter - after their flight to Mexico was cancelled due to a series of missteps by Flair Airlines. The discount carrier was...

10h ago

What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023
What's open and closed in Toronto over Christmas holidays 2023

Christmas Day lands on Monday this year, which means an extra long weekend for many, including some businesses and services. More than 50 outdoor ice rinks and skating trails are open daily during the...

9h ago

Man suffers serious injuries from stabbing in Jane and Weston area
Man suffers serious injuries from stabbing in Jane and Weston area

A man has suffered serious injuries from a stabbing in the Jane Street and Weston Road area on Monday morning. Police responded to a call at approximately 12:16 a.m., and a male victim in his 30's with...

1h ago

Woman in hospital following stabbing in Dundas East and Parliament area
Woman in hospital following stabbing in Dundas East and Parliament area

A woman is in hospital after being stabbed early Monday morning in the Dundas Street East and Parliament Street area. Police were called to the area just after 4:30 a.m., and a woman in her 20's was...

7m ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

11h ago

2:06
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo

Passengers on a Flair airlines flight were left stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo airport after several mishaps by the carrier. They're now told they aren't going anywhere until Christmas Day. Mike Jagassar reports.

15h ago

2:16
Subdued celebrations in Bethlehem ahead of Christmas Day
Subdued celebrations in Bethlehem ahead of Christmas Day

The usually bustling town of Bethlehem resembles a ghost town on Christmas Eve. Brie Davis on the solemn celebrations, as Israel’s prime minister vows to keep fighting until victorious.

19h ago

3:16
Toronto church closes shelter due to financial pressures
Toronto church closes shelter due to financial pressures

The Pilgrim Feast of the Tabernacles will be closing its shelter space for refugees by the end of the month. Melissa Nakhavoly with their plea to all levels of government

19h ago

2:50
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend
Toronto police preparing for major demonstrations over the holiday weekend

Toronto police are preparing for large scale demonstrations this weekend that could disrupt some of your holiday plans. Shauna Hunt reports.

More Videos