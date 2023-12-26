Man suffers life-threatening injuries from assault in Roncesvalles

Toronto police are investigating after a man was struck by an object while riding his bike in Roncesvalles on Tuesday morning.

At approximately 9:05 a.m. police responded to reports of the assault, and a male in his 60’s has been transported to hospital via emergency run with life-threatening injuries from being struck.

Police confirm this was a random attack.

The suspect is described as a man, in his 40’s, approximately 5’9″ with a medium build, brown hair, a black jacket, black pants, and on a bike.

Road closures are in effect at Boustead Avenue westbournd from Roncesvalles Avenue, and eastbound from Indian Road to Alhambra Avenue is closed at Boustead Ave. Police advise to avoid the area.