A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed inside a Brampton high school on Friday morning, prompting a temporary lockdown.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say officers were called around 8:24 a.m. to the area of McMurchy Avenue South and Elgin Drive near McLaughlin Road South, where a male in his teens was found suffering from non‑life‑threatening stab wounds.

The teen was treated by first responders and transported to the hospital. Police say the stabbing appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public. The male suspect fled before officers arrived but was arrested shortly thereafter.

Brampton Centennial Secondary School was placed in lockdown, while Bishop Francis Catholic School was put into hold‑and‑secure as a precaution, but these measures were lifted just after 9:30 a.m.

It’s unknown whether the victim and the male suspect knew each other.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area or has dashcam footage to contact PRP.