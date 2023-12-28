15-year-old boy with stab wounds taken to hospital from TTC Sheppard West subway station

A 15-year-old boy has been taken to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries from the TTC’s Sheppard West subway station after he was stabbed, authorities say.

A Toronto Police Service spokesperson told CityNews emergency crews received a call from a collector’s booth inside the station after 9:30 p.m. with a report someone was injured. It wasn’t immediately clear where exactly the stabbing occurred.

A spokesperson with Toronto Paramedic Services said the boy was taken to the hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Officers said the suspect is believed to be a boy around the same age. He was last seen wearing a black vest, black pants and a black mask. The spokesperson said they didn’t have information on where the suspect was last seen.

The TTC briefly suspended service at the station due to the incident.

Stabbing: (UPDATE)

9:36 pm

Sheppard Ave W & Dufferin St

-victim has non-life threatening injuries

-ongoing investigation

-anyone w/info call 416-808-3200#GO2971859

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 29, 2023