15-year-old boy with stab wounds taken to hospital from TTC Sheppard West subway station
Posted December 28, 2023 10:52 pm.
Last Updated December 28, 2023 10:59 pm.
A 15-year-old boy has been taken to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries from the TTC’s Sheppard West subway station after he was stabbed, authorities say.
A Toronto Police Service spokesperson told CityNews emergency crews received a call from a collector’s booth inside the station after 9:30 p.m. with a report someone was injured. It wasn’t immediately clear where exactly the stabbing occurred.
A spokesperson with Toronto Paramedic Services said the boy was taken to the hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.
Officers said the suspect is believed to be a boy around the same age. He was last seen wearing a black vest, black pants and a black mask. The spokesperson said they didn’t have information on where the suspect was last seen.
The TTC briefly suspended service at the station due to the incident.
Stabbing: (UPDATE)
9:36 pm
Sheppard Ave W & Dufferin St
-victim has non-life threatening injuries
-ongoing investigation
-anyone w/info call 416-808-3200#GO2971859
Line 1 Yonge-University Regular service has resumed at Sheppard West. https://t.co/Xw3e7VjONm
