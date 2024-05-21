B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

Robert Pickton
Notorious B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton. The 74-year-old allegedly attacked by another inmate at a maximum security prison in Quebec over the weekend. Photo: GETTY IMAGES.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 21, 2024 11:13 am.

Last Updated May 21, 2024 11:24 am.

Robert Pickton, the convicted serial killer from British Columbia, was attacked by another inmate over the weekend and critically injured in Québec’s maximum Port-Cartier Institution.

A spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec, the province’s police service, said the 74-year-old Pickton was assaulted by a 51-year-old inmate at around 5:15 p.m. ET on Sunday and airlifted to a Québec City hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The Correctional Service Canada (CSC) confirmed with CityNews that Pickton was the victim of a “major assault,” though the circumstances are unknown.

“We can confirm that inmate Robert Pickton was involved in a major assault on May 19. This assault did not involve any of our staff,” a spokesperson wrote in an email. “The safety and security of institutions is paramount, and an investigation into what occurred is currently underway.”

In a news release issued on Monday, the CSC said that the Sûreté du Québec is investigating the incident but did not name Pickton as the victim.

“The assailant was identified, and the appropriate actions have been taken,” the news release states. “In order to improve practices aimed at preventing this type of incident, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and take the appropriate measures.”

Port-Cartier Institution is a maximum-security federal prison located about 600 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Pickton was convicted in 2007 of the murders of six women. He was arrested in 2002, and his trial began in 2007. He was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years, the maximum sentence for second-degree murder in Canada.

The investigation into his crimes was one of the largest in Canadian history. The Pickton case led to significant changes in how law enforcement handles missing persons cases, particularly those involving marginalized communities.

Top Stories

Canada's inflation rate falls to 2.7% in April, driving up odds of June rate cut
Canada’s inflation rate falls to 2.7% in April, driving up odds of June rate cut

OTTAWA — Canada’s annual inflation rate fell to 2.7 per cent in April amid a broad-based slowdown in price growth, boosting expectations of an interest rate cut next month. Statistics Canada said the...

1h ago

Homemade gun seized from Toronto teen in King Township
Homemade gun seized from Toronto teen in King Township

Ontario Provincial Police's Highway Enforcement Team seized a loaded homemade gun from a teenager in the Township of King on Sunday. The personally manufactured firearm, also known as a "ghost" firearm,...

48m ago

Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park
Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park

Toronto police officers say they were called to the Parkside Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West area at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.

5h ago

Teens charged for setting off fireworks at crowds, police officers in Oakville
Teens charged for setting off fireworks at crowds, police officers in Oakville

Four male youths were arrested after a group allegedly set off fireworks at a crowd of people and threw fireworks at police officers in downtown Oakville. A spokesperson for Halton Regional Police tells...

2h ago

