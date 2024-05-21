Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette

Liz McGuire
Liz McGuire shared a now viral photo on X of her swelled up face after she was hit by a foul ball off the bat of Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette. Photo: Liz McGuire/X.

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 21, 2024 12:18 pm.

Last Updated May 21, 2024 12:23 pm.

A woman who got hit in the face by a scorching foul ball off the bat of Bo Bichette is about to receive 110 baseball cards with her picture on them and a signed ball from the Blue Jays shortstop. 

Collectible cards company Topps says it will send the custom cards to Liz McGuire, who got hit at a weekend game in Toronto by a ball estimated to have been travelling 110 miles per hour.

Topps says in a post on X, previously known as Twitter, that it produced 110 copies of the card that show McGuire with an enormous bump on her forehead above her right eye. 

The company says it is giving all the cards to McGuire. 

The Blue Jays emailed a statement stating that medics attended to the fan immediately after the incident, noting that she chose to remain in her seat for the rest of the game. 

The team says it has followed up with the fan, invited her to be a guest at an upcoming game and has offered her a ball signed by Bichette.

Top Stories

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

Robert Pickton, the convicted serial killer from British Columbia, was attacked by another inmate over the weekend and critically injured in Québec's maximum Port-Cartier Institution. A spokesperson...

1h ago

'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach
'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach

Craig Berube was introduced as the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Berube became the 32nd head coach in team history when he was hired on Friday. He replaced Sheldon Keefe, who was...

38m ago

Peel police say contractor ran off with $37K in deposits without doing any work
Peel police say contractor ran off with $37K in deposits without doing any work

Peel Regional Police have arrested a 23-year-old Toronto man accused of pulling off a renovation scam that cost potential customers thousands of dollars in lost deposits. Investigators say between April...

27m ago

Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park
Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park

Toronto police officers say they were called to the Parkside Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West area at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.

7h ago

