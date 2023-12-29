Canadians optimistic that 2024 will be better than 2023: Maru poll

File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 29, 2023 6:31 am.

Last Updated December 29, 2023 6:35 am.

“There’s always next year.”

It’s not just the mantra of long-suffering Maple Leafs fans.

It’s also how many make peace with the struggles and shortcomings of another calendar year. With 2024 on the horizon, Canadians seem ready to ring in the new year with an optimistic outlook.

That’s the finding of a new Maru public opinion poll released Friday morning that found a majority of Canadians (70 per cent) think 2024 will be better than 2023.

Optimism was highest among the youngest Canadians (aged 18-34) and oldest (55 +), while those in the middle (35-54) were more jaded.

Women (71 per cent) were also slightly more optimistic than men (68 per cent).

Those living in Atlantic Canada were the most optimistic bunch (73 per cent) while Albertans were the least optimistic (64 per cent).

Ontarians were somewhere in the upper-middle (71 per cent).

On what they expect for the Canadian economy, Canadians are basically split, with nearly half (48 per cent) saying 2024 will be a better year, while the other half (52 per cent) think it will be worse.

New Year’s resolutions focused on physical and mental health

When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, Canadians say they’re most committed to improving their physical and mental health, followed by having better finances/savings/earnings, and better personal weight management/nutrition.

Sixty-per cent of Canadians said they will make a resolution, with 40 per cent rejecting the tradition.

Here’s a rundown of the resolutions Canadians will be making and how they rank.

  • Better physical/mental health (18 per cent )
  • Better finances/savings/earnings (12 per cent)
  • Better personal weight management/nutrition (11 per cent)
  • Having a better job/work arrangement (5 per cent)
  • Spending more time with friends/loved ones (5 per cent)
  • Love/Romance (4 per cent)
  • Committing to a trip/vacation/experience (4 per cent)
  • Making a major purchase like a house/car/boat (1 per cent)
Top Stories

New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area
New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area

In addition to many private events, there are several New Year's Eve events being held in various cities across the Greater Toronto Area.

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Take a dip into the New Year
Weekend need-to-know: Take a dip into the New Year

While most people will be preparing to celebrate New Year's Eve this Sunday, there are still lots of events to attend in the GTA over the weekend. More information on how to celebrate New Year's can...

1h ago

Banking changes to look out for in 2024
Banking changes to look out for in 2024

The federal government approved RBC’s $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Canada in the waning days of 2023, despite concerns from critics that it will stifle competition. Banking customers will start to...

17m ago

Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date

In part four of our 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.

18h ago

