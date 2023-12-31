What’s open and closed in Toronto on New Year’s Day

A business owner puts up a closed sign.

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted December 31, 2023 4:23 pm.

Last Updated December 31, 2023 4:27 pm.

Due to the fact New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, it means a long weekend for many in the GTA, but if you’re looking to do something to shake off that New Year’s Eve hangover on the first day of 2024, there are few options available in the city.

Many businesses will be operating on holiday hours and several services will be paused and/or postponed by one day.

Banks, Canada Post offices and government services will be closed on Monday, Jan. 1. The Toronto Public Library will also be closed.

If your garbage pick up day is Monday, it will switch to Tuesday this week. Recycling collection that is normally scheduled for Tuesday will be moved to Wednesday this week. The rest of the week remains unchanged.

In Toronto, almost all city attractions will remain open including the CN Tower, Toronto Zoo, Casa Loma and Ripley’s Aquarium.

Here is what else is open and closed in Toronto:

TRANSIT

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule for both Jan. 1.

The TTC will be on a Sunday schedule on Jan. 1 with most routes and subway service starting at 8 a.m.

GROCERY AND ALCOHOL

LCBO and Beer stores will be closed on Jan. 1. 

Select grocery stores will be open on New Year’s Day. Check with your local grocer for hours of operation. St. Lawrence Market will be closed.

Select Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations are open on New Year’s Day. Check your local area for other pharmacy store hours.

ATTRACTIONS

The Art Gallery of Ontario will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Aga Khan museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The Ontario Science Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Toronto Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30p.m.
The High Park Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Casa Loma is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. while the Holiday Lights Tour is on from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Information and tickets are available at www.casaloma.ca.

Cineplex Odeon theatres will be open New Year’s Day.

Select outdoor skating rinks may be open. Check toronto.ca/skate for details and hours.

SHOPPING MALLS

CF Toronto Eaton Centre will be open 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
CF Markville will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m
Pacific Mall will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Square One will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
Toronto Premium Outlets will be open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Vaughan Mills will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

