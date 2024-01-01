Excessive crowding at Union Station causes delays to get home on New Year’s Eve

Users on different social media platforms showed excessive crowding at Union Station last night with hundreds of people stuck trying to get home.

Reddit user skipper_8 posted photos of crowds of people packed inside various parts of the station with little room to move.

CityNews reached out to Metrolinx to ask about any potential maintenance issues, though the transit agency says the main reason for the congestion was the sheer number of people.

“It appears that the videos in question were taken at a time when bars close and when volume would be higher with customers waiting for their train, bus or the subway,” said Metrolinx Media Relations in a statement.

“Significant planning and preparation is done for major events like New Year’s Eve to accommodate the expected increased customer volumes at these times. Volumes in our concourses are also directly impacted by TTC service changes as additional people waiting for the subway creates a backlog in the Bay concourse, like last night.”

TikTok user bypacho1 posted a video of the backlog at Union Station at 1:40 a.m. with hundreds of people waiting to get on some form of transit to get home.

With free services running all night long with many starting at 7:00 p.m., Metrolinx says more people than usual used transit to get where they needed.

“With free GO Transit service running all night, trains and buses experienced higher than normal volumes, however we were able to get everyone home safely,” Metrolinx Media Relations continued in a statement.