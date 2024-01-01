Company issues national recall for hypoallergenic infant formula

A national recall has been issued for a brand of hypoalergectic infant formula over concerns it may be contaminated with a bacteria. An advisory from Health Canada says the Enfamil brand Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic formula, shown in a handout photo, is being recalled by the company over concerns it may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Health Canada **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 1, 2024 3:52 pm.

Last Updated January 1, 2024 4:03 pm.

OTTAWA — A national recall has been issued for a brand of hypoallergenic infant formula over concerns it may be contaminated with a bacteria.

An advisory from Health Canada says the Enfamil brand Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic formula is being recalled by the company over concerns it may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii.

The notice says the bacteria is not commonly linked to human illness but can cause serious or fatal bloodstream and central nervous system infections.

It has also been associated with severe intestinal infection and blood poisoning, especially in newborns.

Health Canada says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the formula but batches with an expiry date of Jan. 1, 2025, involving the 561 gram containers should not be consumed or sold.

It says the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is investigating, which could lead to the recall of other products.

