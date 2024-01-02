At least 9 people injured after Mississauga Transit bus crashes into ditch

At least nine passengers have been injured after a Mississauga Transit bus crashed into a ditch Tuesday morning.

Toronto police say the crash occurred at Highway 27 and Dixon Road just after 11 a.m.

Nine people have so far been transported to hospital, one with serious injuries and eight with minor injuries. Other passengers are still being assessed on the scene.

The northbound Highway 27 is closed at Eglinton and southbound Highway 27 is closed at Dixon.

No further details about what caused the crash have been released.