Man arrested in Scarborough multi-vehicle crash

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo.
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

By Meredith Bond

Posted January 2, 2024 5:19 am.

A man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough.

Toronto police were called to McCowan Road and Sheppard Avenue on Sunday to reports of the collision.

Only minor injuries were reported and none of the involved parties had to be taken to hospital.

One of the drivers involved allegedly fled the scene of the collision on foot, but was later taken into custody by police. It’s unknown if he is facing charges.

Several roads in the area were closed for over two hours, but have since reopened.

