Why do food prices keep rising?

On today’s The Big Story Podcast, Canadian grocery giants have long claimed that they’ve only raised food prices to offset their increased expenses. But now, with many supply chain issues having been resolved, and energy prices coming down, the Canadian consumer still isn’t feeling any relief, and the grocers continue to post record profits.

With many Canadians already struggling to feed themselves and their families, and food prices projected to rise even further in 2024, restoring food affordability has become an absolute necessity. So how do we do that?

GUEST: Jim Stanford, Economist and Director of the Centre for Future Work

