Why do food prices keep rising?

Grocery store aisles
Grocery store aisles

By The Big Story

Posted January 2, 2024 9:54 am.

On today’s The Big Story Podcast, Canadian grocery giants have long claimed that they’ve only raised food prices to offset their increased expenses. But now, with many supply chain issues having been resolved, and energy prices coming down, the Canadian consumer still isn’t feeling any relief, and the grocers continue to post record profits.  

With many Canadians already struggling to feed themselves and their families, and food prices projected to rise even further in 2024, restoring food affordability has become an absolute necessity. So how do we do that? 

GUEST: Jim Stanford, Economist and Director of the Centre for Future Work

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple PodcastsGoogle and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New Ontario laws and regulations that came into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations that came into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes came into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information. As...

2h ago

2 officers bitten by woman during Caledon arrest: OPP
2 officers bitten by woman during Caledon arrest: OPP

·Three Ontario Provincial Police officers have been injured, including two who were bitten, during the arrest of a woman in Caledon. OPP say they were called to a person standing in a live traffic...

1h ago

Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs broke new compensation records in 2022: report
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs broke new compensation records in 2022: report

Canada’s 100 highest-paid CEOs broke records with their compensation in 2022, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives. “The data this year is breaking new all-time highs,” said...

4h ago

Planes collide and catch fire at Japan's busy Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely
Planes collide and catch fire at Japan's busy Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely

A passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday and burst into flames, with five people on the smaller plane killed, officials said. All...

20m ago

Top Stories

New Ontario laws and regulations that came into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations that came into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes came into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information. As...

2h ago

2 officers bitten by woman during Caledon arrest: OPP
2 officers bitten by woman during Caledon arrest: OPP

·Three Ontario Provincial Police officers have been injured, including two who were bitten, during the arrest of a woman in Caledon. OPP say they were called to a person standing in a live traffic...

1h ago

Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs broke new compensation records in 2022: report
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs broke new compensation records in 2022: report

Canada’s 100 highest-paid CEOs broke records with their compensation in 2022, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives. “The data this year is breaking new all-time highs,” said...

4h ago

Planes collide and catch fire at Japan's busy Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely
Planes collide and catch fire at Japan's busy Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely

A passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday and burst into flames, with five people on the smaller plane killed, officials said. All...

20m ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
E-bike fire on subway sparks safety concerns
E-bike fire on subway sparks safety concerns

An e-bike fire on a subway car is highlighting the dangers of incidents involving lithium-ion batteries. Michelle Mackey is speaking with a witness who caught the ordeal on video and the TTC to see if it's updating its e-bike protocol.

16h ago

2:03
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway
Polar Bear skate at The Bentway

Close to 200 skaters stripped down to their skivvies at The Bentway's Polar Bear skate while collecting warm winter clothing for those in need. CityNews' Rob Leth almost bares it all to file his report.

2:54
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?
How to enjoy your NYE in Toronto?

From music, ice skating, to fireworks.. Afua Baah explains what you need to know before heading out tonight.

2:15
Raptors complete a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks
Raptors complete a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks

The Toronto Raptors made a big trade with the Knicks involving five players and a draft pick. O.G. Anunoby is on the way to the Big Apple while Toronto native R.J. Barrett now gets a chance to play in his hometown. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:24
U.S. Supreme Court under pressure to weigh in on Trump's ballot battle
U.S. Supreme Court under pressure to weigh in on Trump's ballot battle

Is Donald Trump eligible to run for president again? Caryn Ceolin with why the U.S. Supreme Court is under pressure to decide Trump’s fate on the 2024 ballot.
More Videos