Car crashes into home in North York sending 5 people to hospital

Five people were taken to hospital after a car crashed into a home in North York overnight.

Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex on Parkway Forest Drive, just south of Sheppard Avenue, around midnight.

Toronto Fire says a vehicle crashed into the first floor of the complex. The collision caused a home’s gas main to break off, leading to a gas leak.

Paramedics say five adults were taken to hospital with minor injuries. There is no word on how many of the injured were inside the home, or were occupants of the vehicle.

The car involved remained at the scene.

The home and all adjacent homes have since been evacuated. Enbridge is on scene to repair the leak.

Parkway Forest Drive is closed south of Sheppard for the ongoing investigation.