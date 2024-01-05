Some TTC surface routes to return following construction, ‘increasing capacity’ on other buses

A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop
A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By Patricia D'Cunha and News Staff

Posted January 5, 2024 2:50 pm.

Last Updated January 5, 2024 2:54 pm.

TTC riders can breathe a sigh of relief as some bus routes are slated to return Sunday following the completion of some major construction projects in the city.

Starting on Sunday, bus and streetcar service will return to the Dufferin Gate Loop. Road crews were doing watermain and streetcar track work on Springhurst Avenue.

“The 29/929 Dufferin will return to routing between Wilson Station and Dufferin Gate Loop, and no longer run to Exhibition Place,” the TTC states in a release.

At Broadview Station, regular bus service on the 87 Cosburn and 100 Flemingdon Park routes will resume now that the new streetcar track installation has been finished. The two routes join 8 Broadview, 62 Mortimer, and 504/505 King/Dundas replacement buses that have already resumed service to Broadview.

As some construction comes to an end, another project is slated to start on King Street West in February. Starting on Feb. 19, riders will have to take the 501A Queen streetcar to go to and from the Dufferin Gate Loop.

However, from Jan. 7 to February, the 504B King streetcars will run between Dufferin Gate and the Distillery loops.

The TTC is also increasing capacity on several bus routes during busy travel periods as students head back to class on Monday after the holiday break.

The seven routes are:

  • 16 McCowan
  • 32 Eglinton West
  • 44 Kipling South
  • 63 Ossington
  • 94 Wellesley
  • 122 Graydon Hall
  • 129 McCowan North

The TTC is also extending the early-morning operating hours of the 329 Dufferin night bus to align with the start of subway service.

