Ancient human remains found during construction on Toronto street

Construction work on a Toronto street has come to a temporary halt after human remains were found.

Crews on Withrow Avenue, just east of Broadview Avenue and between Gerrard Street East and Danforth Avenue, were digging up a sidewalk and road before 12:30 p.m. on Friday when the discovery was made.

A Toronto Police Service spokesperson told CityNews in a statement an anthropologist was called to the area and told officers the remains are part of an ancient, marked Indigenous burial ground in the area.

Yellow police tape and a cruiser could be seen blocking off the road Saturday afternoon.

The spokesperson said officers are staying there to “preserve the area and bones” until they get additional direction from the anthropologist.

CityNews contacted the City of Toronto on Saturday to ask about the work being done and how municipal staff might be responding, but a representative wasn’t immediately available.