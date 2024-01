Man injured from dumpster bin fire in Liberty Village

A man has suffered serious injuries from a fire in a dumpster bin in Liberty Village on Sunday morning.

Emergency services received a call just after 9:00 a.m. for reports of a dumpster bin on fire in the King Street West and Dufferin Street area.

An adult male was located in the bin and was transported to a burn centre by medics with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The degree of the burn is unknown.

Police are on scene and King Street is closed from Joe Shuster Way to Dufferin Street.