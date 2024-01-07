Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupt mayor’s free skating event at City Hall

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupt the Mayor's free skate event at Nathan Phillips Square
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupt the Mayor's free skate event at Nathan Phillips Square on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. CITYNEWS/Michelle Mackey

By Michelle Mackey and John Marchesan

Posted January 7, 2024 6:08 pm.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupted a free skate event hosted by Mayor Olivia Chow on Sunday afternoon at Nathan Phillips Square.

The mayor had just started to address the crowd who had gathered for the annual event when she was interrupted by demonstrators calling for a ceasefire in the four-month-old Israel-Hamas war.

Chow attempted to continue with her remarks but was shouted down by a growing crowd of protesters around her. She then tried to speak with several of the demonstrators, telling them about a statement she released approximately two months ago in which she indicated her support for a ceasefire.

“I do agree, you’ve seen my message about ceasefire right? So why don’t you let me continue,” she said. However, when she tried to resume addressing the crowd and media, Chow was once again shouted down.

The demonstrators, who were heard shouting “While you’re skating bombs are dropping” to those who had gathered for the family event, were eventually escorted off the ice without further incident.

Chow later took to social media, posting photos of the event without any mention of the demonstration that disrupted her comments.

