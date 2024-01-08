Pedestrian critically injured when hit by transit bus in Vaughan

A pedestrian was struck by a Viva Rapid Transit bus at Highway 7 and Weston Road in Vaughan on Jan. 8, 2024
A pedestrian was struck by a Viva Rapid Transit bus at Highway 7 and Weston Road in Vaughan on Jan. 8, 2024

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted January 8, 2024 8:30 am.

Last Updated January 8, 2024 8:48 am.

A pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a Viva Rapid Transit bus in Vaughan.

York Regional Police officers were called to the scene at Highway 7 and Weston Road just before 8 a.m. on Monday.

Police say a female was hit in the bus lanes.

It is not yet known if any passengers were on the bus at the time.

No other injuries have been reported.

More to come. Developing story.

Top Stories

Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute
Messy winter storm to arrive in time for Tuesday morning commute

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is bracing for a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel on the first week back to work or school for many. A special...

49m ago

Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought
Teenage boy rushed to hospital after Scarborough shooting; suspect sought

A teenage boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries following an overnight shooting in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to Pharmacy Avenue south of Sheppard Avenue East around 12:30 a.m....

2h ago

Toronto police chief apologizes, orders review after video shows officer delivering coffee to pro-Palestinian demonstrators
Toronto police chief apologizes, orders review after video shows officer delivering coffee to pro-Palestinian demonstrators

Toronto's police chief is apologizing for the actions of one of his officers during a demonstration that took place on a bridge in north Toronto this past weekend. Chief Myron Demkiw issued a statement...

12h ago

Rollover crash on Hwy. 401 in Whitby sends driver to hospital
Rollover crash on Hwy. 401 in Whitby sends driver to hospital

A driver was taken to hospital following an early morning rollover crash on Highway 401 in Durham Region. Emergency crews were called to the westbound lanes of the highway west of Thickson Road in Whitby...

1h ago

