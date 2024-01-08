Pedestrian critically injured when hit by transit bus in Vaughan

A pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a Viva Rapid Transit bus in Vaughan.

York Regional Police officers were called to the scene at Highway 7 and Weston Road just before 8 a.m. on Monday.

Police say a female was hit in the bus lanes.

It is not yet known if any passengers were on the bus at the time.

No other injuries have been reported.

More to come. Developing story.