Cable car brought down by fallen tree in Austrian skiing area, injuring 4 people on board

By The Associated Press

Posted January 9, 2024 6:21 am.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 6:26 am.

BERLIN (AP) — A cable car crashed on Tuesday in a skiing region in western Austria, and all four people on board were seriously injured, police said.

A tree apparently fell on the cable of the Acherkogelbahn in the Hochoetz skiing area of Tyrol province, bringing down the car, the Austria Press Agency reported.

The facility was temporarily closed and people who were in other cable cars were already at its upper or lower terminals, the operator said.

