DeSantis says nominating Trump would make 2024 a referendum on the ex-president rather than Biden

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis watches as demonstrators interrupt a Fox News Channel town hall Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa. At left are moderators Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Thomas Beaumont And Jonathan J. Cooper, The Associated Press

Posted January 9, 2024 8:49 pm.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 8:57 pm.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Nominating Donald Trump would make the 2024 election about his legal troubles rather than the nation’s ills under President Joe Biden, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday, hours after Trump appeared in court to argue he’s immune from prosecution.

DeSantis appealed directly to undecided Iowa Republicans, particularly those who like Trump but are seeking an alternative, less than a week before they cast the first votes of the 2024 election season, portraying a Biden-Trump rematch as a risky bet for Republicans.

“It raises the issue for Republicans: ‘What do we want the 2024 election to be about?’” DeSantis said in a Fox News town hall in Des Moines. “If Donald Trump is the nominee, the election is going to be about legal issues, criminal trials, Jan. 6. It’ll be a referendum on him.”

DeSantis has for months been trying to peel away Trump supporters, presenting himself as an able alternative for Republicans who still like the former president. And as the clock ticks down to the first votes, he’s leaning in further, warning them that Trump is a dangerous choice if the GOP wants to win.

DeSantis said he can deliver for the base where Trump has fallen short, pointing to his own record leading Florida, where he signed a restrictive abortion law and resisted pressure to close schools and businesses as COVID-19 raged in 2020. He went after Trump’s signature issue, the southern border, arguing the former president failed to end illegal immigration and didn’t fully build a border wall.

With a vote for DeSantis, Iowans can upend the dynamics of the race and show that Trump is beatable, he said. He repeatedly touted the considerable time he’s spent in the state, contrasting his own visits to all 99 counties with the lesser time spent in the state by Trump and Nikki Haley, the former United Nations ambassador who is DeSantis’ biggest rival for second place behind Trump.

For months, DeSantis has toiled at trying to appeal to Republicans who have a favorable impression of Trump, but are open to an alternative. Advisers have said he risks alienating such voters by attacking Trump, though DeSantis has increasingly critiqued the former president, notably for goals he says Trump had not met.

But DeSantis said Tuesday he was not concerned about alienating such voters, and pointed to the 2022 midterm elections when Republicans underperformed expectations as a sign of what a Trump-focused 2024 would mean.

“There are a lot of people that want to vote for Republicans, but I think that there’s a lot that are not going to do the Trump stuff. That’s just the reality,” DeSantis told reporters after the town hall.

The last thing voters should do, he added, would be to stick with Biden “because of things that have nothing to do with the underlying issues,” such as Trump’s legal woes.

DeSantis had given Florida’s state of the state address Tuesday and tended to the aftermath of a series of tornadoes in the Fort Lauderdale area before jetting back to Des Moines for the town hall.

During the town hall, he attacked Haley for saying that voters in New Hampshire could “correct” the decisions that caucusgoers might in Iowa.

“I’m the candidate who’s most in tune with the values of Iowa Republicans,” DeSantis said. “I think if you’re a conservative, I’m your guy.”

At one point, he looked directly at the camera to thank Iowans who support him and appeal to those who have yet to make up their mind.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump made his first court appearance in Washington since being arraigned on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election. As Trump listened intently, federal appeals judges expressed deep skepticism to the defense case that the former president was immune from prosecution.

___

Cooper reported from Phoenix.

Thomas Beaumont And Jonathan J. Cooper, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami
Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami

A Brantford, Ont. resident shot to death outside a football stadium in Miami, Fla., on the weekend has been identified by family members as a Six Nations man. Susan Isaacs, the mother of 30-year-old...

3h ago

Snow, heavy rain hits Toronto and GTA with another potential system on the way
Snow, heavy rain hits Toronto and GTA with another potential system on the way

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto was hit with a messy winter storm Tuesday that impacted the drive home on the first week back to work or school for many. A winter...

updated

40m ago

Canadian ER doctor says wait times are the 'worst it's ever been'
Canadian ER doctor says wait times are the 'worst it's ever been'

Canadian emergency room doctors are growing increasingly concerned over wait times in the thick of the respiratory virus season. "I've worked in emergency departments since 1987, and it's by far the...

2h ago

Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests
Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests

The Toronto Police Association is expressing concern over what they say is a lack of support provided to officers amid ongoing demonstrations in the city. CityNews has obtained a memo sent by the Toronto...

8h ago

Top Stories

Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami
Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami

A Brantford, Ont. resident shot to death outside a football stadium in Miami, Fla., on the weekend has been identified by family members as a Six Nations man. Susan Isaacs, the mother of 30-year-old...

3h ago

Snow, heavy rain hits Toronto and GTA with another potential system on the way
Snow, heavy rain hits Toronto and GTA with another potential system on the way

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto was hit with a messy winter storm Tuesday that impacted the drive home on the first week back to work or school for many. A winter...

updated

40m ago

Canadian ER doctor says wait times are the 'worst it's ever been'
Canadian ER doctor says wait times are the 'worst it's ever been'

Canadian emergency room doctors are growing increasingly concerned over wait times in the thick of the respiratory virus season. "I've worked in emergency departments since 1987, and it's by far the...

2h ago

Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests
Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests

The Toronto Police Association is expressing concern over what they say is a lack of support provided to officers amid ongoing demonstrations in the city. CityNews has obtained a memo sent by the Toronto...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Police searching for suspects after 'Innocent woman' killed in a 'senseless' shooting
Police searching for suspects after 'Innocent woman' killed in a 'senseless' shooting

Peel Regional Police say 19-year-old Raneilia Richards was killed while waiting outside a Mississauga night club. They are appealing for information to catch the people who did this. Brandon Rowe has the update.

3h ago

6:33
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm

As the GTA contends with a powerful winter storm, the OPP are reminding motorists to use caution on the roads amid the slippery conditions. Faiza Amin reports.

8h ago

2:17
Search for suspects continues after deadly NYE nightclub shooting
Search for suspects continues after deadly NYE nightclub shooting

Peel Regional Police say the 19-year-old woman who was shot and killed at a nightclub on New Years Eve was an 'innocent bystander'. Brandon Rowe reports on the investigation.

8h ago

2:29
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'

Tenants in Ontario could face eviction if a landlord believes they are carrying out "illegal activities" on the residential premises. Dilshad Burman with what you need to know about this type of eviction notice.

2:05
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?

Weather alerts are scattered across much of southern Ontario as a mix of rain and snow will greatly impact Tuesday's commute. By the end of the day, it could be large amounts of rain, but we're also tracking another system that could develop midweek.
More Videos