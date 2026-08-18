Brampton crash knocks down hydro poles, leaves more than 1,100 customers without power

Emergency crews were called to the area around 1:12 a.m. after the vehicle struck hydro equipment along the roadway. Photo: Walter Korolewych/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 18, 2026 8:37 am.

Last Updated August 18, 2026 9:55 am.

A stretch of Rosedale Avenue in Brampton remains closed Tuesday after a single‑vehicle collision overnight toppled several hydro poles and triggered a large power outage affecting thousands of residents.

Emergency crews were called to the area around 1:12 a.m. after the vehicle struck hydro equipment along the roadway. Peel paramedics say no injuries were reported and no one was transported to hospital.

The crash forced the closure of Rosedale Avenue between Fairglen Avenue and Mill Street, a disruption officials say will last until hydro crews complete extensive repairs.

Power outage impacts thousands

According to the latest outage data, the collision initially left 4,376 customers without electricity. As of late Tuesday morning, 1,167 customers remain without power. The outage is attributed to a vehicle collision, listed by utility operator Alectra.

Hydro crews on scene told 680 NewsRadio that some power is expected to be restored by noon, but a pocket of the neighbourhood will likely remain offline for the rest of the day as workers replace damaged poles and stabilize the system.

Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes until the roadway fully reopens.

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