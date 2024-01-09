Lawyers may face discipline for criticizing a judge’s ruling in discrimination case

CORRECTS LAST NAME FROM WINKLER TO WINKER - This photo provided by attorney David Winker shows Brooke Girley; her father, Jerry Girley; and their attorney, David Winker, together in Jerry Girley’s law office in Orlando, Fla., Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. The Florida Bar is asking an administrative judge to recommend discipline for the Girleys over comments they made about a discrimination case in which Jerry Girley was an attorney. The Girleys say any disciplinary action would set a bad precedent by chilling free speech for lawyers in Florida. (David Winker via AP)

By Mike Schneider, The Associated Press

Posted January 9, 2024 3:53 pm.

Last Updated January 9, 2024 4:43 pm.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A father-daughter pair of lawyers in Florida may face disciplinary action for speaking out against a judge’s ruling that overturned a jury decision awarding $2.7 million to a Black doctor who alleged he was subjected to racial discrimination.

Civil rights attorney Jerry Girley represented the doctor after he was fired from AdventHealth in Orlando in 2021. A jury sided with Girley’s client, but the judge presiding over the case reversed that decision because he said the plaintiff failed to prove unlawful racial discrimination had taken place.

Girley and his daughter, Brooke Girley — who was not involved in the case — publicly criticized the judge’s decision, according to The Florida Bar. The organization of licensed lawyers in Florida says Jerry Girley gave an interview in which he said the decision was improper and that the court system doesn’t provide equal justice to all. The Florida Bar said Brooke Girley wrote on social media that “Even when we win, it only takes one white judge to reverse our victory.”

The state judge in the case, Jeffrey Weiss, said in court papers that the Girleys’ allegations “spread across the internet” and led to death threats requiring police protection at his home.

The Florida Bar says the criticism leveled at Weiss amounted to the Girleys violating an oath they took promising to respect the courts and judicial officers.

The Girleys and their attorney, David Winker, argue that disciplining them could chill free speech for Florida lawyers.

In a series of hearings this week, The Florida Bar asked state administrative Judge Lisa Herndon to find that the Girleys had violated their oaths and recommend disciplinary action. Punishment could go as far as disbarment or suspension of the Girleys’ law licenses.

On Tuesday, Herndon said Jerry Girley had indeed violated his oath, according to Winker. The judge is scheduled to rule in Brooke Girley’s case on Wednesday and hear disciplinary recommendations Thursday. Ultimately, the Florida Supreme Court will make any final decision.

Jerry Girley, who is Black, said the entire affair should be considered in the context of Florida’s political environment, where Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has removed two Democratic prosecutors, public colleges have been blocked from using taxpayer money on diversity programs and standards for teaching Black history say teachers should instruct middle-school students that enslaved people “developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

“What is disturbing to me, as a Black man living in Florida, is I find I have to be careful about what I say, what I think about race, not just in courts, but in schools, in corporate settings,” Girley said. “It’s a weight.”

___

Follow Mike Schneider on X, formerly known as Twitter: @MikeSchneiderAP.

Mike Schneider, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests
Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests

The Toronto Police Association is expressing concern over what they say is a lack of support provided to officers amid ongoing demonstrations in the city. CityNews has obtained a memo sent by the Toronto...

3h ago

Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami
Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami

A Brantford, Ont. resident shot to death outside a football stadium in Miami, Fla., on the weekend has been identified by family members as a Six Nations man. The mother of 30-year-old Dylan Isaacs...

1h ago

GTA bracing for slushy afternoon drive as snow transitions to rain
GTA bracing for slushy afternoon drive as snow transitions to rain

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is getting hit with a messy winter storm Tuesday that is expected to impact the drive home on the first week back to work or school...

1h ago

Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses
Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses

Police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect vehicle in a fatal Mississauga nightclub shooting and confirm that the young woman killed was an innocent bystander. In an update on Tuesday...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests
Toronto Police Association expressing concern over service's lack of support for officers amid ongoing protests

The Toronto Police Association is expressing concern over what they say is a lack of support provided to officers amid ongoing demonstrations in the city. CityNews has obtained a memo sent by the Toronto...

3h ago

Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami
Six Nations man fatally shot after Bills football game in Miami

A Brantford, Ont. resident shot to death outside a football stadium in Miami, Fla., on the weekend has been identified by family members as a Six Nations man. The mother of 30-year-old Dylan Isaacs...

1h ago

GTA bracing for slushy afternoon drive as snow transitions to rain
GTA bracing for slushy afternoon drive as snow transitions to rain

Days after getting the first significant snow of the season, Toronto is getting hit with a messy winter storm Tuesday that is expected to impact the drive home on the first week back to work or school...

1h ago

Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses
Police say innocent victim in Mississauga nightclub shooting was waiting in line, appeal to witnesses

Police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect vehicle in a fatal Mississauga nightclub shooting and confirm that the young woman killed was an innocent bystander. In an update on Tuesday...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

6:33
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm

As the GTA contends with a powerful winter storm, the OPP are reminding motorists to use caution on the roads amid the slippery conditions. Faiza Amin reports.

3h ago

2:29
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'

Tenants in Ontario could face eviction if a landlord believes they are carrying out "illegal activities" on the residential premises. Dilshad Burman with what you need to know about this type of eviction notice.

21h ago

2:05
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?
How much snow is to be expected in Toronto by end of day Tuesday?

Weather alerts are scattered across much of southern Ontario as a mix of rain and snow will greatly impact Tuesday's commute. By the end of the day, it could be large amounts of rain, but we're also tracking another system that could develop midweek.

21h ago

3:09
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site
Human remains discovered in Riverdale part of ancient Indigenous burial site

Construction has been halted in an east end neighbourhood after human remains at least 500-years-old have been unearthed. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the what's believed to be an ancient Indigenous burial ground.

21h ago

3:28
Gen Z bringing their parents to job interviews
Gen Z bringing their parents to job interviews

Some members of Gen Z are being called "unprepared" for the working world. Plus, America's moon mission hits a snag, and the world's cheesiest pizza could plug your arteries. Richard Southern and Erica Natividad discuss.

22h ago

More Videos