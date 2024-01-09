Toronto Police Association expressing concern with Chief’s apology for officer’s action during protest

Still taken from video showing Toronto police delivering coffee and donuts to a demonstrator on the Avenue Road Bridge.
Still photo taken from a video posted to social media showing a Toronto police officer delivering coffee and donuts to a pro-Palestinian demonstrator on the Avenue Road bridge on Saturday, January 7, 2024. X/CarymaRules

By Meredith Bond and John Marchesan

Posted January 9, 2024 12:00 pm.

The Toronto Police Association is expressing concern over the police chief’s apology for the actions of one of his officers during a demonstration.

The apology from Chief Myron Demkiw was in response to a video which showed Toronto police officer delivering coffee and donuts to one of the demonstrators on Avenue Road bridge during a pro-Palestinian demonstration.

The bridge, which is located in the heart of the Jewish community in Toronto, has been the site of several demonstrations since Oct. 7.

Chief Demkiw said he has ordered a thorough review of what took place on Saturday to ensure that the most effective operations planning and responses are in place.

“Questions have been raised regarding one particular interaction between officers and a person on the Avenue Road bridge during an hours-long demonstration,” said Demkiw.

“Whatever the intent, the impact has been to cause concern and confusion, and for that, I am sorry.”

CityNews has obtained a memo sent by the Toronto Police Association Board to its members regarding the incident saying they are concerned with the “direction provided to our members and the lack of resources that were utilized during this event.”

The memo said their members have been tasked with keeping the peace and because of this, their actins have been portrayed as being “ineffectual and negligent in their duties.”

“Nothing could be farther from the truth,” continued the memo. “You are dealing with tumultuous situations, and you deserve to be fully supported.”

It added that they are actively discussing these concerns with the Chief and Command.

The video sparked anger and concern as to why officers appear to be assisting the demonstrators in their occupation of the roadway especially after senior police officials made it clear several weeks ago that while people have a right to protest, certain actions would not be tolerated.

Since Oct. 7, police have managed almost 300 demonstrations across the city, ranging from several dozen to more than 25,000 people. Demkiw said that police will continue to maintain a strong presence in Jewish communities to ensure safety and security “for the foreseeable future.”

