Police investigate suspected hate-motivated vandalism in Vaughan

Surveillance photo of suspect wanted in connection with hate-motivated vandalism in Vaughan
Surveillance photo of suspect wanted in connection with hate-motivated vandalism in Vaughan. YRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted January 10, 2024 3:38 pm.

Police are searching for at least three suspects in connection with a suspected hate-motivated vandalism incident in Vaughan.

York region police say shortly after 3 a.m. on January 9 a dark-coloured Jeep Grand Cherokee stopped in front of a house in the southwest area of Glen Shields Avenue and Dufferin Street.

Video surveillance released by police shows two masked men getting out of the Jeep and approaching an SUV which was adorned with decals of the Israeli flag. The suspects then use a tool to shatter the windows of the vehicle before they get back into the Jeep and flee the scene.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket, dark pants with a reflective stripe on the side and a satchel across his chest.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a dark hooded jacket and dark pants with reflective material at the knee.

The vehicle is described as a Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV, which was driven by a third suspect who is not seen in the video.

Police say the Hate Crime Prevention Unit is currently investigating the case. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police.

Top Stories

Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief
Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll. In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes...

43m ago

Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations
Ford government to close some ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is closing an unspecified number of ServiceOntario locations, CityNews has learned. The outlets, where Ontarians can do things like renew driver's licences and health cards, will...

5m ago

'Roo on the loose': Kangaroo captured after short-lived escape in southwestern Ontario
'Roo on the loose': Kangaroo captured after short-lived escape in southwestern Ontario

This kangaroo's brief vacation was a "hopportunity" of a lifetime. Southwestern Ontario residents were shocked to come across a kangaroo standing on the roadway in Chatham-Kent that police said...

6m ago

Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa
Police release photos of suspects linked to killing of 30-year-old man in Oshawa

Police have released photos of two people suspected to be linked to the fatal shooting of a man outside a pawn shop in Oshawa last year. In a Wednesday update, Durham Regional Police say investigators...

1h ago

