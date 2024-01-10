Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll.

In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes and 1.5 per cent increase to the City Building Fund, which is a levy that supports capital projects, is a result of a $1.8 billion shortfall due to chronic underspending in city services.

Toronto’s budget for 2024 is set to be presented to the budget committee on Wednesday.

The average household will pay $30 more per month, according to Carroll.

She added they found over $600 million in cost savings alongside the City’s Chief Financial Officer and credited the New Deal reached between the province and Mayor Olivia Chow that will include $400 million in operating funding.

The staff-prepared budget including investments in transit, housing and community, an increase in the police budget, expansion of the Toronto Community Crisis Service and a TTC fare freeze.

Carroll said they are still waiting on the Federal government to provide $250 million necessary to support the refugees in Toronto’s shelter system.

If the federal government does not provide this funding, the City will be forced to bring forward an additional Federal Impacts Levy of six percent.

The budget launch on Wednesday marks the beginning of the process and there will be opportunities to provide their feedback, including a series of telephone town halls with Mayor Chow.