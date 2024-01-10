Toronto property taxes set to increase 10.5 per cent in 2024: Budget Chief

Toronto City Hall
The exterior of Toronto city hall. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Meredith Bond

Posted January 10, 2024 9:30 am.

Last Updated January 10, 2024 9:46 am.

Property taxes are set to increase by 10.5 per cent this year in Toronto, according to budget chief Shelley Carroll.

In a press conference, Carroll said the nine per cent increase to property taxes and 1.5 per cent increase to the City Building Fund, which is a levy that supports capital projects, is a result of a $1.8 billion shortfall due to chronic underspending in city services.

Toronto’s budget for 2024 is set to be presented to the budget committee on Wednesday.

The average household will pay $30 more per month, according to Carroll.

She added they found over $600 million in cost savings alongside the City’s Chief Financial Officer and credited the New Deal reached between the province and Mayor Olivia Chow that will include $400 million in operating funding.

The staff-prepared budget including investments in transit, housing and community, an increase in the police budget, expansion of the Toronto Community Crisis Service and a TTC fare freeze.

Carroll said they are still waiting on the Federal government to provide $250 million necessary to support the refugees in Toronto’s shelter system.

If the federal government does not provide this funding, the City will be forced to bring forward an additional Federal Impacts Levy of six percent.

The budget launch on Wednesday marks the beginning of the process and there will be opportunities to provide their feedback, including a series of telephone town halls with Mayor Chow.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Air Canada passenger injured after opening cabin door before departure, falling out of plane at Pearson
Air Canada passenger injured after opening cabin door before departure, falling out of plane at Pearson

A passenger with Air Canada was injured after they opened the cabin door and fell out of the plane onto Toronto Pearson's tarmac, suffering injuries and delaying the flight, an airline representative said. A...

24m ago

Another winter storm could drop up to 20 cm of snow on GTA this weekend
Another winter storm could drop up to 20 cm of snow on GTA this weekend

Most GTA residents escaped without much shoveling after rain cleared out most of the snow during a messy winter storm on Tuesday -- but another system arriving before the weekend will likely have people...

2h ago

'Completely B.S.': Raptors' Rajakovic sounds off on officials after loss to Lakers
'Completely B.S.': Raptors' Rajakovic sounds off on officials after loss to Lakers

The Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers went toe-to-toe in a thrilling back-and-forth game but foul calls were ultimately too much for the road team to overcome. The Raptors lost by a single point,...

3h ago

Ontario tourism sector facing difficulty with drier winter start, other issues: advocates
Ontario tourism sector facing difficulty with drier winter start, other issues: advocates

The Ontario winter tourism sector has been dealing with drier weather, inflation, COVID-19 business loan repayments and staffing shortages.

14h ago

Top Stories

Air Canada passenger injured after opening cabin door before departure, falling out of plane at Pearson
Air Canada passenger injured after opening cabin door before departure, falling out of plane at Pearson

A passenger with Air Canada was injured after they opened the cabin door and fell out of the plane onto Toronto Pearson's tarmac, suffering injuries and delaying the flight, an airline representative said. A...

24m ago

Another winter storm could drop up to 20 cm of snow on GTA this weekend
Another winter storm could drop up to 20 cm of snow on GTA this weekend

Most GTA residents escaped without much shoveling after rain cleared out most of the snow during a messy winter storm on Tuesday -- but another system arriving before the weekend will likely have people...

2h ago

'Completely B.S.': Raptors' Rajakovic sounds off on officials after loss to Lakers
'Completely B.S.': Raptors' Rajakovic sounds off on officials after loss to Lakers

The Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers went toe-to-toe in a thrilling back-and-forth game but foul calls were ultimately too much for the road team to overcome. The Raptors lost by a single point,...

3h ago

Ontario tourism sector facing difficulty with drier winter start, other issues: advocates
Ontario tourism sector facing difficulty with drier winter start, other issues: advocates

The Ontario winter tourism sector has been dealing with drier weather, inflation, COVID-19 business loan repayments and staffing shortages.

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Police searching for suspects after 'Innocent woman' killed in a 'senseless' shooting
Police searching for suspects after 'Innocent woman' killed in a 'senseless' shooting

Peel Regional Police say 19-year-old Raneilia Richards was killed while waiting outside a Mississauga night club. They are appealing for information to catch the people who did this. Brandon Rowe has the update.

15h ago

2:33
Ontario ER wait times 'the worst that it's ever been': doctor
Ontario ER wait times 'the worst that it's ever been': doctor

Emergency room doctors say wait times in Ontario have never been longer. Richard Southern with how that could be putting patients at risk.

16h ago

6:33
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm
Southern Ontario hit by winter storm

As the GTA contends with a powerful winter storm, the OPP are reminding motorists to use caution on the roads amid the slippery conditions. Faiza Amin reports.

20h ago

2:17
Search for suspects continues after deadly NYE nightclub shooting
Search for suspects continues after deadly NYE nightclub shooting

Peel Regional Police say the 19-year-old woman who was shot and killed at a nightclub on New Years Eve was an 'innocent bystander'. Brandon Rowe reports on the investigation.

20h ago

2:29
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'
What you need to know about evictions for 'illegal activity'

Tenants in Ontario could face eviction if a landlord believes they are carrying out "illegal activities" on the residential premises. Dilshad Burman with what you need to know about this type of eviction notice.

More Videos