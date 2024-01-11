4 men arrested after armed carjacking in driveway of Brampton home

Four young men are facing charges after an armed carjacking in the driveway of a Brampton home last weekend.

Peel Regional Police officers were called to a home near Mayfield and Creditview roads in Brampton on Saturday for reports of a robbery.

Police allege a male victim parked his vehicle in the driveway of the residence and was standing near the trunk when he was approached by four suspects. The group allegedly forced the victim inside the home at gunpoint and demanded the keys ot the vehicle.

The suspects left the area in the stolen car.

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries but declined medical attention.

With assistance from the Provincial Carjacking Joint Task Force (PCJTF), officers found two suspect shortly after the robbery and then found two other suspects at a nearby home. All four were arrested without incident.

During the arrest, police recovered a loaded AK47 firearm from one of the suspects. The victim’s vehicle was also recovered.

All four suspects are facing multiple charges including armed robbery and possession of stolen property:

Elijah Kerridge-Lall, 21, from Whitby is facing 9 charges

Jaden Jones, 21, from Brampton is facing 3 charges

Romello Buchanan, 23, from Brampton is facing 3 charges

Jaiden Waite, 22, from Brampton is facing 3 charges

The suspect appeared in Brampton courtroom on Monday.

Toronto police and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced last year that local police services have collaborated and to establish the PCJTF to coordinate law enforcement efforts in combating similar crimes.