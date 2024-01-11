Toronto police banning demonstrations on Avenue Road bridge after several weekend closures

The bridge at Avenue Road and highway 401 is seen in Toronto, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.
The bridge at Avenue Road and highway 401 is seen in Toronto, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Meredith Bond

Posted January 11, 2024 10:58 am.

The Toronto Police Service has banned demonstrations and congregations of people on the Avenue Road overpass amid an increase in protests in the area over the last several weekends.

Chief Myron Demkiw made the announcement at the Police Services Board meeting and said people can expect to be arrested if necessary. He added that any activities on the Avenue Road overpass or the surrounding areas will be investigated with a criminal lens.

The North York bridge, which is located in the heart of a large Jewish community in Toronto, has been the site of several demonstrations since Oct. 7.

“We know that this behavior around the bridge has led to feelings of insecurity and intimidation for the Jewish community for very good reason. Community members in this area of the city are feeling intimidated by the actions of the demonstrators who have targeted this bridge,” said Demkiw.

Related:

Since October 7, Demkiw said they have responded to over 300 demonstrations, including 60 in the last three weeks, that have been both planned and unplanned and have been attended by as few as several dozen to over 25,000 people.

Because of this, the Toronto police are deploying their public safety response team is being redeployed to the exclusive control of the area commander of Project Resolute.

Project Resolute was launched to increase police visibility and presence in Jewish communities, along with cultural centres, synagogues, mosques and other places of worship across the city.

Demkiw said this is due to a shift in intensity at the demonstrations and “as a measure to enhance the services ability to effectively manage the fluidity and unpredictability of the demonstrations we have encountered.”

The police chief explained that in his view, they are continually working to restore the sense of safety and security for all Torontonians while still upholding the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

“This balance requires a delicate and thoughtful approach to navigating situations where multiple factors or interests need to be managed carefully. Freedom of expression, even when it is experienced as unpopular or offensive or disturbing, is nevertheless protected,” said Demkiw. “This freedom ends however, when it becomes criminal, and manifests such things as threats, assaults, mischief.”

He specifically referenced the suspected hate-motivated arson at a Jewish-owned deli in North York last week.

The police service has also continued community engagement with members and leaders from the Jewish and Muslim communities at a time when hate crimes reporting have been up.

Demkiw said while the number of reported hate crime calls decreased in December by 48 per cent, the service’s average of hate crime calls for each month increased from 47 to 198 in October to December.

Over that time, there have been 54 arrests that have resulted in 117 charges related to hate crime occurrences.

Since October 7 to date, Demkiw said anti-Semitic incidents are up 168 per cent from the same time period last year, and an increase of 23 per cent more anti-Muslim, anti-Palestinian anti-Arab incident reported compared to the 12 per cent reported the year prior, most reported after Oct. 7.

“I will say this once again, and as many times as necessary, violence and hate will not be tolerated. The service in our Hate Crime Unit will continue to pursue incidents of hate motivated behavior aggressively.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration
Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration

Toronto police have charged a 41-year-old man with public incitement of hatred following a demonstration last weekend in the downtown area. Police say Maged Sameh Hilal Al Khalaf was marching in the...

27m ago

Toronto doesn't have the slowest traffic in the world, but it's close: report
Toronto doesn't have the slowest traffic in the world, but it's close: report

Toronto's traffic jams are world-class, but it could be worse, according to a recent report measuring slow-moving traffic in metropolitan areas around the globe. The new study from satellite navigation...

3h ago

Driver, passengers run away after SUV strikes pole on Danforth: police
Driver, passengers run away after SUV strikes pole on Danforth: police

Police are searching for a group of people who ran away after a car crashed into multiple poles in Toronto's Greektown neighbourhood on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were called to Danforth Avenue...

2h ago

Government was warned two years ago high immigration could affect housing costs
Government was warned two years ago high immigration could affect housing costs

Federal public servants warned the government two years ago that large increases to immigration could affect housing affordability and services, internal documents show.  Documents obtained by...

24m ago

Top Stories

Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration
Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly waving terrorist flag during demonstration

Toronto police have charged a 41-year-old man with public incitement of hatred following a demonstration last weekend in the downtown area. Police say Maged Sameh Hilal Al Khalaf was marching in the...

27m ago

Toronto doesn't have the slowest traffic in the world, but it's close: report
Toronto doesn't have the slowest traffic in the world, but it's close: report

Toronto's traffic jams are world-class, but it could be worse, according to a recent report measuring slow-moving traffic in metropolitan areas around the globe. The new study from satellite navigation...

3h ago

Driver, passengers run away after SUV strikes pole on Danforth: police
Driver, passengers run away after SUV strikes pole on Danforth: police

Police are searching for a group of people who ran away after a car crashed into multiple poles in Toronto's Greektown neighbourhood on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were called to Danforth Avenue...

2h ago

Government was warned two years ago high immigration could affect housing costs
Government was warned two years ago high immigration could affect housing costs

Federal public servants warned the government two years ago that large increases to immigration could affect housing affordability and services, internal documents show.  Documents obtained by...

24m ago

Most Watched Today

1:24
Man falls from cabin door of Air Canada plane at Pearson
Man falls from cabin door of Air Canada plane at Pearson

A shocking incident from Toronto Pearson airport after a male passenger opened the cabin door to an Air Canada plane and fell onto the tarmac. Shauna Hunt with the latest details.

16h ago

2:08
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm
Southern Ontario bracing for another winter storm

Another winter storm is headed toward southern Ontario and is expected to begin on Friday and last into the early portion of the weekend. The difference with this system is it will be much colder.

16h ago

2:38
Search for suspects in Durham homicide
Search for suspects in Durham homicide

Police in Durham say they have not been able to identify a motive in the killing of 30-year-old Michael Nigris earlier this year. They're now asking for the public's help to find two men believed to be involved. David Zura explains. 

17h ago

3:06
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing
Business Report: Some ServiceOntario outlets closing

The provincial government is closing some ServiceOntario locations and replacing them with something different. Plus, the push to bring workers back downtown seems to be failing. Richard Southern reports.

18h ago

5:01
Toronto bracing for 10.5 per cent property tax increase
Toronto bracing for 10.5 per cent property tax increase

Toronto homeowners could see a major property tax increase this year, as councillors look for ways to fill a $1.8 billion budget shortfall. Faiza Amin speaks with city officials on the changes.

21h ago

More Videos