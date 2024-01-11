Toronto police banning demonstrations on Avenue Road bridge after several weekend closures

The Toronto Police Service has banned demonstrations and congregations of people on the Avenue Road overpass amid an increase in protests in the area over the last several weekends.

Chief Myron Demkiw made the announcement at the Police Services Board meeting and said people can expect to be arrested if necessary. He added that any activities on the Avenue Road overpass or the surrounding areas will be investigated with a criminal lens.

The North York bridge, which is located in the heart of a large Jewish community in Toronto, has been the site of several demonstrations since Oct. 7.

“We know that this behavior around the bridge has led to feelings of insecurity and intimidation for the Jewish community for very good reason. Community members in this area of the city are feeling intimidated by the actions of the demonstrators who have targeted this bridge,” said Demkiw.

Since October 7, Demkiw said they have responded to over 300 demonstrations, including 60 in the last three weeks, that have been both planned and unplanned and have been attended by as few as several dozen to over 25,000 people.

Because of this, the Toronto police are deploying their public safety response team is being redeployed to the exclusive control of the area commander of Project Resolute.

Project Resolute was launched to increase police visibility and presence in Jewish communities, along with cultural centres, synagogues, mosques and other places of worship across the city.

Demkiw said this is due to a shift in intensity at the demonstrations and “as a measure to enhance the services ability to effectively manage the fluidity and unpredictability of the demonstrations we have encountered.”

The police chief explained that in his view, they are continually working to restore the sense of safety and security for all Torontonians while still upholding the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

“This balance requires a delicate and thoughtful approach to navigating situations where multiple factors or interests need to be managed carefully. Freedom of expression, even when it is experienced as unpopular or offensive or disturbing, is nevertheless protected,” said Demkiw. “This freedom ends however, when it becomes criminal, and manifests such things as threats, assaults, mischief.”

He specifically referenced the suspected hate-motivated arson at a Jewish-owned deli in North York last week.

The police service has also continued community engagement with members and leaders from the Jewish and Muslim communities at a time when hate crimes reporting have been up.

Demkiw said while the number of reported hate crime calls decreased in December by 48 per cent, the service’s average of hate crime calls for each month increased from 47 to 198 in October to December.

Over that time, there have been 54 arrests that have resulted in 117 charges related to hate crime occurrences.

Since October 7 to date, Demkiw said anti-Semitic incidents are up 168 per cent from the same time period last year, and an increase of 23 per cent more anti-Muslim, anti-Palestinian anti-Arab incident reported compared to the 12 per cent reported the year prior, most reported after Oct. 7.

“I will say this once again, and as many times as necessary, violence and hate will not be tolerated. The service in our Hate Crime Unit will continue to pursue incidents of hate motivated behavior aggressively.”