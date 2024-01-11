Man critically injured after stabbing in Toronto’s Harbourfront

One man has been rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition after he was stabbed in Toronto’s Harbourfront on Thursday, Toronto police said.

Officers were called to the Queens Quay West and Spadina Avenue area just before 8:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police and medical personnel located one man in his 40s with stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, paramedics tell CityNews.

One male suspect fled the area and is wanted by authorities.