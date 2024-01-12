Brampton social worker charged in sexual assault at shelter

Gairy Stephens
On Wednesday, police charged 41-year-old Gairy Stephens of Brampton with sexual assault and committing an indecent act in a public place. Photo: Peel Regional Police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 12, 2024 4:10 pm.

Last Updated January 12, 2024 4:12 pm.

A Brampton man employed as a social worker at a shelter has been charged with sexual assault, Peel Regional Police said.

Investigators said the victim was at the shelter on Nov. 17, 2023, when the suspect allegedly exposed himself and sexually assaulted them.

On Wednesday, police charged 41-year-old Gairy Stephens of Brampton with sexual assault and committing an indecent act in a public place.

The accused is expected to appear in court on Feb. 12, 2024.

