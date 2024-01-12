Canada doesn’t support premise of South Africa’s case against Israel

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada does not support the premise of South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice that accuses Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel insists at the United Nations’ highest court that its war in Gaza is a legitimate defense of its people, in response to accusations it is committing genocide against Palestinians. Instead, it says it is Hamas militants who are guilty of genocide.

Israel described the allegations leveled by South Africa as hypocritical and said that one of the biggest cases ever to come before an international court reflected a world turned upside down.

On Friday, Israel defended its air and ground offensive in Gaza as a legitimate response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. On that day, militants stormed through Israeli communities, killing some 1,200 people and taking around 250 hostage