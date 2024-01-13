Child dies after apparent fold-out bed incident at Quebec hotel: provincial police

Quebec provincial police say a five-year-old child has died after sustaining injuries apparently due to a fold-out bed at a hotel outside Quebec City Friday evening.

Sgt. Hélène St-Pierre says police responded to a call around 5:15 p.m. concerning an injured child at the hotel in St-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, a town around 23 kilometres northwest of the provincial capital.

St-Pierre says the child was brought to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

The provincial police force’s major crimes unit is investigating what happened.

A police forensic team also analyzed the scene.

St-Pierre says investigators are considering all possibilities, but so far it appears the case is not criminal in nature.