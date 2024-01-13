Child dies after apparent fold-out bed incident at Quebec hotel: provincial police

A Surete du Quebec emblem is seen on an officer's uniform in Montreal on Aug. 22, 2023. Quebec provincial police say a five-year-old child has died after sustaining injuries apparently due to a fold-out bed at a hotel north of Quebec City Friday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 13, 2024 12:25 pm.

Last Updated January 13, 2024 12:54 pm.

Quebec provincial police say a five-year-old child has died after sustaining injuries apparently due to a fold-out bed at a hotel outside Quebec City Friday evening.

Sgt. Hélène St-Pierre says police responded to a call around 5:15 p.m. concerning an injured child at the hotel in St-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, a town around 23 kilometres northwest of the provincial capital.

St-Pierre says the child was brought to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

The provincial police force’s major crimes unit is investigating what happened.

A police forensic team also analyzed the scene.

St-Pierre says investigators are considering all possibilities, but so far it appears the case is not criminal in nature.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police present at Avenue Road bridge to deter potential demonstrations
Police present at Avenue Road bridge to deter potential demonstrations

There is a significant police presence at a highway overpass at the northern end of the city to prevent the possibility of any protests developing this weekend. Police tell CityNews at least a dozen...

2h ago

Police searching for black Mercedes which triggered multi-vehicle crash on QEW in Beamsville
Police searching for black Mercedes which triggered multi-vehicle crash on QEW in Beamsville

Investigators have released an image of a car wanted in connection with a chain-reaction crash that closed a portion of the Queen Elizabeth Way for several hours on two separate days. Provincial police...

updated

1h ago

TTC closing six subway stations this weekend
TTC closing six subway stations this weekend

A significant subway closure is planned for Line 1 this weekend. There is no subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations as the TTC performs track and station upgrades. The transit agency...

5h ago

More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli Gaza strikes while fears grow the conflict could widen
More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli Gaza strikes while fears grow the conflict could widen

More than 30 Palestinians, including young children, were killed in Israeli bombardments overnight into Saturday in the Gaza Strip, officials said, while a new U.S. strike against Iran-backed rebels in...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police present at Avenue Road bridge to deter potential demonstrations
Police present at Avenue Road bridge to deter potential demonstrations

There is a significant police presence at a highway overpass at the northern end of the city to prevent the possibility of any protests developing this weekend. Police tell CityNews at least a dozen...

2h ago

Police searching for black Mercedes which triggered multi-vehicle crash on QEW in Beamsville
Police searching for black Mercedes which triggered multi-vehicle crash on QEW in Beamsville

Investigators have released an image of a car wanted in connection with a chain-reaction crash that closed a portion of the Queen Elizabeth Way for several hours on two separate days. Provincial police...

updated

1h ago

TTC closing six subway stations this weekend
TTC closing six subway stations this weekend

A significant subway closure is planned for Line 1 this weekend. There is no subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations as the TTC performs track and station upgrades. The transit agency...

5h ago

More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli Gaza strikes while fears grow the conflict could widen
More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli Gaza strikes while fears grow the conflict could widen

More than 30 Palestinians, including young children, were killed in Israeli bombardments overnight into Saturday in the Gaza Strip, officials said, while a new U.S. strike against Iran-backed rebels in...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives

Some power outages are popping up in parts of the GTA, with "thundersnow" also a factor as a winter storm moves into Toronto. Here is what you can expect through Saturday.

18h ago

2:15
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon

After being grounded in early 2022 due to Government of Canada restrictions, a Russian-registered cargo airplane is still parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport and it appears it's not moving anytime soon. Nick Westoll reports.

19h ago

1:38
EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to pay for Staples ServiceOntario retrofits
EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to pay for Staples ServiceOntario retrofits

Sources say the Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive report.

19h ago

2:38
A second winter storm this week, brings messy mix to the GTA tonight
A second winter storm this week, brings messy mix to the GTA tonight

Another blast of winter bringing snow, freezing rain and rain to the GTA. Shauna Hunt the latest on from the city and winter travel advisory.

20h ago

2:47
Business Report: Tax dollars to be used to move ServiceOntario locations
Business Report: Tax dollars to be used to move ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets. Plus, it's been a big week for Bitcoin, while Indigo announces layoffs. Richard Southern reports.

20h ago

More Videos