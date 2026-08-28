Groovy, baby: Mike Myers turns Toronto’s Bloor–Yonge into a dance floor

Toronto commuters got an unexpected dose of groovy energy this week when Canadian comedy icon Mike Myers posted an Instagram video of himself dancing through Bloor–Yonge station.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 28, 2026 8:32 am.

Last Updated August 28, 2026 8:31 am.

Toronto commuters got an unexpected dose of groovy energy this week when Canadian comedy icon Mike Myers posted an Instagram video of himself dancing through Bloor–Yonge station.

The Scarborough‑born star, known for Wayne’s World and Austin Powers, was filmed gliding, leaping and pirouetting across the concourse as a busker played keyboard nearby. Myers captioned the video “kinda chic to dance in the subway,” showing off a unique, albeit glamorous, dancing routine that he accompanied by donning a George Harrison T-shirt.

Most commuters barely reacted, walking past without realizing the man twirling beside them was one of Canada’s most famous comedic exports.

Online, though, the reaction was anything but subtle. Fans flooded the comments with Austin Powers references, GIFs and praise, calling the moment “simple and hilarious” and “comedic genius.” Even the TTC chimed in, writing, “Whatever this is, we approve.”

The video adds to a string of frequent sightings of Myers around Toronto, where he’s been spotted at restaurants and venues, such as Toronto Maple Leafs’ games, during visits home.

The Scarborough‑born star, known for Wayne's World and Austin Powers, was filmed gliding, leaping and pirouetting across the concourse. Photo: Mike Myers/Instagram.
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