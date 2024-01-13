Yogurt bowls made with Quaker granola recalled over possible salmonella exposure

Three of the more than 30 yogurt and parfait bowls recalled
Three of the more than 30 yogurt and parfait bowls recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 13, 2024 1:39 pm.

Last Updated January 13, 2024 1:50 pm.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling various yogurt and parfait bowls that contain Quaker granola previously recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall involves more than 30 types of yogurt or parfait bowls sold at Loblaw, Metro and Sobeys grocery stores across Canada.

The food inspection agency says no illnesses associated with those products have been reported.

Quaker Canada announced a voluntary recall this week of more than three dozen types of cereals and granola bars due to possible exposure to salmonella.

Quaker said it issued the recall in Canada out of an abundance of caution following a similar recall in the United States.

That recall includes Harvest Crunch cereals, Chewy granola bars, Dipps granola bars, yogurt granola bars as well as Cap’n Crunch treat bars, with best before dates ranging from Jan. 11 to October 2024.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police present at Avenue Road bridge to deter potential demonstrations
Police present at Avenue Road bridge to deter potential demonstrations

There is a significant police presence at a highway overpass at the northern end of the city to prevent the possibility of any protests developing this weekend. Police tell CityNews at least a dozen...

2h ago

Police searching for black Mercedes which triggered multi-vehicle crash on QEW in Beamsville
Police searching for black Mercedes which triggered multi-vehicle crash on QEW in Beamsville

Investigators have released an image of a car wanted in connection with a chain-reaction crash that closed a portion of the Queen Elizabeth Way for several hours on two separate days. Provincial police...

updated

1h ago

TTC closing six subway stations this weekend
TTC closing six subway stations this weekend

A significant subway closure is planned for Line 1 this weekend. There is no subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations as the TTC performs track and station upgrades. The transit agency...

5h ago

More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli Gaza strikes while fears grow the conflict could widen
More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli Gaza strikes while fears grow the conflict could widen

More than 30 Palestinians, including young children, were killed in Israeli bombardments overnight into Saturday in the Gaza Strip, officials said, while a new U.S. strike against Iran-backed rebels in...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police present at Avenue Road bridge to deter potential demonstrations
Police present at Avenue Road bridge to deter potential demonstrations

There is a significant police presence at a highway overpass at the northern end of the city to prevent the possibility of any protests developing this weekend. Police tell CityNews at least a dozen...

2h ago

Police searching for black Mercedes which triggered multi-vehicle crash on QEW in Beamsville
Police searching for black Mercedes which triggered multi-vehicle crash on QEW in Beamsville

Investigators have released an image of a car wanted in connection with a chain-reaction crash that closed a portion of the Queen Elizabeth Way for several hours on two separate days. Provincial police...

updated

1h ago

TTC closing six subway stations this weekend
TTC closing six subway stations this weekend

A significant subway closure is planned for Line 1 this weekend. There is no subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations as the TTC performs track and station upgrades. The transit agency...

5h ago

More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli Gaza strikes while fears grow the conflict could widen
More than 30 Palestinians killed in Israeli Gaza strikes while fears grow the conflict could widen

More than 30 Palestinians, including young children, were killed in Israeli bombardments overnight into Saturday in the Gaza Strip, officials said, while a new U.S. strike against Iran-backed rebels in...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives
Power outages and 'thunder snow' reported in GTA as winter storm arrives

Some power outages are popping up in parts of the GTA, with "thundersnow" also a factor as a winter storm moves into Toronto. Here is what you can expect through Saturday.

18h ago

2:15
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon
No sign Russian cargo plane at Toronto Pearson airport for nearly 2 years is moving soon

After being grounded in early 2022 due to Government of Canada restrictions, a Russian-registered cargo airplane is still parked at Toronto Pearson International Airport and it appears it's not moving anytime soon. Nick Westoll reports.

19h ago

1:38
EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to pay for Staples ServiceOntario retrofits
EXCLUSIVE: Ford government to pay for Staples ServiceOntario retrofits

Sources say the Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets. Richard Southern has this CityNews exclusive report.

19h ago

2:38
A second winter storm this week, brings messy mix to the GTA tonight
A second winter storm this week, brings messy mix to the GTA tonight

Another blast of winter bringing snow, freezing rain and rain to the GTA. Shauna Hunt the latest on from the city and winter travel advisory.

20h ago

2:47
Business Report: Tax dollars to be used to move ServiceOntario locations
Business Report: Tax dollars to be used to move ServiceOntario locations

The Ford government is planning to use taxpayer dollars to retrofit the Staples Canada stores that are getting ServiceOntario outlets. Plus, it's been a big week for Bitcoin, while Indigo announces layoffs. Richard Southern reports.

20h ago

More Videos