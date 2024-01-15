‘Dealing with a lot’: Coroner’s inquest into Saskatchewan mass killing set to begin

Chief Wally Burns of James Smith Cree Nation speaks during a powwow at James Smith Cree Nation, Sask., on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. A coroner’s inquest into the mass stabbing on a Saskatchewan First Nation is set to begin in Melfort on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted January 15, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated January 15, 2024 4:12 am.

MELFORT, Sask. — A coroner’s inquest into the mass killing on a Saskatchewan First Nation is set to begin today.

Myles Sanderson killed 11 people and injured 17 others on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon on Sept. 4, 2022. 

Sanderson, who was 32, died in police custody a few days later. 

The inquest is to establish the events leading up to the killings, who died, and when and where each person was killed. 

A jury can also make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

James Smith Cree Nation Chief Wally Burns says the inquest will likely bring back trauma for community members, but he hopes it will also help with healing. 

“Our nation has went through a lot, is dealing with a lot,” Burns said in a recent interview.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has said the inquest, which is before a six-person jury, is expected to last at least two weeks.

Chief Coroner Clive Weighill also cautioned that an inquest is for transparency and is not designed to find fault.

A second inquest focusing on Sanderson’s death is scheduled in February. Public inquests are mandatory in Saskatchewan when a person dies in police custody.

RCMP have described how Sanderson was stealing vehicles, busting down doors and going door-to-door stabbing people during the rampage. 

A coroner was in the community last week to prepare families for graphic details expected to be presented during the inquest, Burns said.

The chief said the First Nation is preparing to support community members through cultural ceremonies and will provide other health services they may need. 

Burns said he hopes the inquest will provide recommendations about self-administered policing for the First Nation. He added he would like to see First Nations receive a notification when a  member is released from prison.

Sanderson, who had a record of violent assaults, had received statutory release earlier that year but was unlawfully at large at time of the killings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2023.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Police search for suspect in east-end assault
Police search for suspect in east-end assault

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an assault in Riverdale. Investigators say just before 5 a.m. on November 3, 2023, the suspect and another man were involved in...

15h ago

Man wanted after assaulting TTC streetcar driver
Man wanted after assaulting TTC streetcar driver

Police are looking for a suspect after a TTC driver was assaulted in the east-end of the city last December. Investigators say a man boarded the 503 Kingston Road streetcar at the Bingham Loop at Victoria...

14h ago

City of Toronto adds 45 tobogganing hills to prohibited list
City of Toronto adds 45 tobogganing hills to prohibited list

The City of Toronto has added 45 tobogganing hills to their list of prohibited park locations, due to conditions that have been deemed "hazards" to the slope. In a statement to CityNews, the city said...

8h ago

With snow still falling, Bills call on fans to help dig out stadium for playoff game vs. Steelers
With snow still falling, Bills call on fans to help dig out stadium for playoff game vs. Steelers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Logan Eschrich came to Buffalo to witness the snowstorm, and he stayed for the shoveling on Sunday. Once the professional storm chaser saw the Buffalo Bills invite...

9h ago

