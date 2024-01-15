One man in hospital following stabbing in North York

An 18-year-old man has been transported to hospital following a stabbing in North York on Monday night.

Police responded to a call at approximately 10:37 p.m. for reports of a stabbing in the Finch Avenue East and Yonge Street area.

Medics and police arrived on scene and located the man with stab wounds. He was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

The suspect is described as male, 30-40 years old, wearing khaki pants and a black jacket.

There is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police.