One Order Motorcycle Club member charged in firearm investigation

One Order Motorcycle Club
OPP said 39-year-old Sherwin Anthony "AJ" Jhingoree of Brampton is facing several charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, among other related offences. Photo: OPP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 15, 2024 4:31 pm.

Last Updated January 15, 2024 4:50 pm.

A member of the One Order Motorcycle Club is facing numerous firearm-related charges after authorities executed a search warrant in Brampton, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.

The investigation was carried out by the Biker Enforcement Unit, who determined the accused was in violation of release orders at the time of their arrest.

OPP said 39-year-old Sherwin Anthony “AJ” Jhingoree of Brampton is facing several charges, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, among other related offences.

Officers said several items were seized in the search warrant, including a prohibited shotgun, a non-restricted rifle, two imitation handguns, a vest containing ballistic panels, four One Order Motorcycle Club vests, with one containing ballistic panels and two cell phones.

The accused was held in custody and will appear in court on Jan. 17.

OPP described the One Order Motorcycle Club as a criminal organization whose activities “cause harm and victimization in communities across Ontario.”

“These profit-driven activities include fraud, drug trafficking, human trafficking, assaults, intimidation and murder,” an OPP spokesperson wrote in a news release.

The One Order Motorcycle Club is said to have affiliations in London, Ont., Toronto and Halifax.

