Plane makes emergency landing on street in Ajax

The scene in Ajax where a plane made an emergency landing on January 15, 2024.
The scene in Ajax where a plane made an emergency landing on January 15, 2024. (Douglas Boyd/CITYNEWS)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted January 15, 2024 9:13 pm.

Last Updated January 15, 2024 9:26 pm.

Durham police say a plane has made an emergency landing into the middle of the street in Ajax on Monday night.

Emergency crews arrived on scene to the area of Bayly Street East and Audley Road South for reports that a small plane had crashed.

The aircraft made an emergency landing after the engine failed, and the pilot was able to glide the aircraft onto the roadway.

Police say a few light poles have been damaged, as well as the plane.

The scene in Ajax where a plane made an emergency landing on January 15, 2024. (Douglas Boyd/CITYNEWS)
The scene in Ajax where a plane made an emergency landing on January 15, 2024. (Douglas Boyd/CITYNEWS)
The scene in Ajax where a plane made an emergency landing on January 15, 2024. (Douglas Boyd/CITYNEWS)
There are no reported injuries at this time, and the area of Bayly Street remains closed both ways from Audley Road South to Lake Ridge Road.

