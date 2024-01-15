Plane makes emergency landing on street in Ajax

Durham police say a plane has made an emergency landing into the middle of the street in Ajax on Monday night.

Emergency crews arrived on scene to the area of Bayly Street East and Audley Road South for reports that a small plane had crashed.

The aircraft made an emergency landing after the engine failed, and the pilot was able to glide the aircraft onto the roadway.

Police say a few light poles have been damaged, as well as the plane.

There are no reported injuries at this time, and the area of Bayly Street remains closed both ways from Audley Road South to Lake Ridge Road.