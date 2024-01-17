Ontario preparing for next step in private clinic expansion

Ontario is preparing for the next step in its expansion of private clinics that can offer publicly funded tests and procedures.

The province’s plan to expand the number of facilities offering services like cataract surgeries and MRIs, as well as adding hip and knee replacement surgeries, has raised the ire of some health advocates who worry it is a stepping stone to privatization.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones said the expansion will allow more procedures to be performed and reduce wait times, and patients will never have to pay out of pocket for OHIP-insured services.

“We are taking bold action to expand community, surgical and diagnostic centres so we can reduce wait times by doing more surgeries in state-of-the-art, convenient and safe facilities,” she said.

“We’re pulling away some of the procedures that happen in a hospital that can very safely, very effectively, and very quickly happen in community.”

NDP MPP Peter Tabuns said the Ford government’s plan could actually increase wait times.

“Our fundamental concern is that as you … expand private clinics in this province, you’ll be bleeding staff and money out of the public system and you will be putting people in situation where wait times for publicly funded, health care will become even longer,” he said.

“As we have more and more private health-care facilities, the pressure on people to pay for unnecessary treatments, unnecessary equipment, to be upsold is very strong.”

Four more clinics are offering cataract surgeries since the initial January 2022 announcement, and Jones said starting this spring the province will seek applications for clinics to provide more services, including more MRIs, CT scans, GI endoscopies, and orthopedic surgeries.

Jones’s announcement came the same day the Ontario Hospital Association said the average length of stay in emergency departments for patients waiting to be admitted is the highest it has been in the last 12 months

“Unfortunately, this reflects a historic seasonal pattern of increased demand for care that is being exacerbated by inadequate capacity across the health-care system, and rampant respiratory illnesses circulating across Ontario during the winter months,” president and CEO Anthony Dale wrote in a statement.

It is a long-term, systemic problem stemming from staffing constraints and high numbers of patients awaiting discharge to a different level of care, such as to a long-term care home, he wrote.

Jones also announced that Accreditation Canada has been selected to develop an enhanced oversight and quality assurance program for those clinics, effective April 1.

“We’ve been clear all along that any expansion to community surgical and diagnostic centers must be thoughtful, and these centres should be held to the same accountability and standards to provide the same level of care as our hospitals,” she said.

There are currently more than 900 private health facilities in the province, largely providing diagnostic imaging services.

Tabuns said the province is going in the wrong direction if we want to get health care that people need.

“It will mean that eventually we’ll be stuck in a system where if you’ve got money you can get service quickly and if you don’t, well you just wait.

“It’s going to lead to higher costs for our health-care system. Frankly, we’ve already got the operating rooms, we’ve got the imaging equipment in our hospitals, it’s unused. What it needs is staffing.”

Liberal health critic Adil Shamji said money is at issue, as record numbers of hospitals run deficits.

“The minister of health had the gall to state that solving the emergency room crisis is about ‘making sure we have sufficient health human resources,’” he wrote in a statement.

“How does the minister expect hospitals to retain health-care workers when they can barely stay afloat themselves?”