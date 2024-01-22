MUST-WATCH: In space, no one can hear warfare

Another week, another round of entertaining shows and movies entering the MUST-WATCH! But will the top spot go to a war in space, or a murder mystery on a cruise ship? Perhaps an animated sitcom about what happens in the afterlife? You’ll have to keep reading to find out!

Hazbin Hotel

Where to watch: Prime Video

Let’s start this week off with an animated musical sitcom!

The cast of Hazbin Hotel, courtesy of Amazon Studios and A24.

Hazbin Hotel is a new show starring Erika Henningsen (from Girls5eva). She plays Charlie Morningstar, the princess of Hell. Every year, angels come down to Hell from Heaven and slaughter many demons due to the overpopulation of the underworld. She wants to avoid this and help rehabilitate sinners, so she opens up a spot in Hell called the Hazbin Hotel. Through this business, she hopes to help demons redeem themselves and eventually earn a spot up above. This series also stars Stephanie Beatriz (from Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Kimiko Glenn (from Orange is the New Black), and Keith David (from the Thing).

You can watch this show on Prime Video now!

Death and Other Details

Where to watch: Disney+

Next up, it’s time for a murder mystery!

Death and Other Details is a show starring Violet Beane (from the Flash) as a woman called Imogene who is taking a trip on a cruise. There’s one passenger (played by Michael Gladis from Mad Men) who’s incredibly annoying and rude to everyone, so she decides to give him a taste of his own medicine by breaking into his room and ruining his expensive watch. But shortly after she does this, he’s discovered dead with a knife in his chest. Lucky for the other passengers, a famous detective called Rufus Coteworth (played by Mandy Patinkin from the Princess Bride) is here to solve the case. This show also stars Linda Emond (from Causeway), Lauren Patten (from Blue Bloods), and Rahul Kohli (from the Fall of the House of Usher).

You can watch this show on Disney+ now!

Captivating the King

Where to watch: Netflix

Now, let’s take a look at a new K-drama!

Jo Jung-suk and Shin Se-kyung in Captivating the King, courtesy of Netflix.

Captivating the King is a new series starring Jo Jung-suk (from the Drug King) and Shin Se-kyung (from Run On). Jo plays the Grand Prince Jinhan, the king of Joseon (what Korea was known as before the founding of the Korean Empire), and Shin plays a young woman who wants revenge against the Grand Prince. She pretends to be a man to get close to him and gain his confidence as part of her plan, but finds herself actually falling for him. This series also stars Lee Shin-young (from Rebound), Son Hyun-joo (from Ordinary Person) and Jo Sung-ha (from Helpless).

You can watch this series on Netflix now!

The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 2)

Where to watch: Disney+

Now, it’s time for some animation for the kids!

The second and final season of the Ghost and Molly McGee is out now! This show is about a young girl called Molly McGee (played by Ashly Burch from Steven Universe) who found herself becoming friends with a ghost (played by Dana Snyder from Aqua Teen Hunger Force) that’s haunting their house. This second season sees new neighbours the Chen family move in across the street, but there’s a problem. This is a family of ghost hunters. This show also stars Jordan Klepper (from the Daily Show), Michaela Dietz (from the Owl House) and Lara Jill Miller (from the Amanda Show).

You can watch this show on Disney+ now!

I.S.S.

Where to watch: Cinemas

Last but certainly not least, it’s time for a trip to space!

I.S.S. is a new thriller starring Ariana Debose (from West Side Story). She plays one of three American astronauts who go up to the International Space Station for an extended stay alongside some Russian cosmonauts. While they’re all up there being friendly, they learn that war has begun on Earth between Russia and the United States. Both sides are ordered to take the space station for themselves, leading to an intense war in the cold depths of space. This film also stars Chris Messina (from the Mindy Project), Pilou Asbæk (from Game of Thrones), and John Gallagher Jr. (from 10 Cloverfield Lane).

You can watch this film in cinemas now!

MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. Ferrari – Cinemas

9. The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 2) – Disney+

8. Self Reliance – Paramount+

7. Echo – Disney+

6. Death and Other Details – Disney+

5. Captivating the King – Netflix

4. The Beekeeper – Cinemas

3. Hazbin Hotel – Prime Video

2. True Detective: Night Country – Crave

1. I.S.S. – Cinemas