Toronto high school in lockdown after alleged machete attack: police

A Toronto high school is in lockdown, and one person has been taken to a hospital with injuries after being attacked by a male suspect allegedly armed with a machete, police said.

Authorities were called to the Bathurst Street and Finch Avenue West area in North York at 3:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of a person with a knife, believed to be a machete.

Police said one victim, described as a youth, was rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Initially, police tweeted that there was a second victim but they have not been located.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) confirmed that Northview Heights Secondary School was placed in lockdown as a result.

A police spokesperson tells CityNews the incident occurred off school property and that the lockdown was initiated as a precaution.

Officers continue to search for a male suspect who was reportedly seen wearing what investigators called a “horror movie” ski mask and all-black clothing.