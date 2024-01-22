Snow to start the week as Toronto climbs out of deep freeze

Toronto is finally being released from the icy grasps of an extended cold snap, but the warm up will come with a couple rounds of snow to start the work week.

CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says the first round will arrive on Monday afternoon with more expected throughout the day on Tuesday when a wet wintry mix moves in with warmer air.

Monday’s light snow is expected to begin around 3 p.m. and continue through the evening until 9 p.m. Taylor says “a couple of centimetres could accumulate.”

The temperatures will warm to a guaranteed high of -1 C on Monday, but it will feel more like -7 with the wind chill. Monday will be the last day for cold wind chill this week.

Good Monday morning! Cold wind chill this morning but that will be it for the cold air this week. Milder air takes charge but heads up….there will be some snow at times today and Tuesday! More details ⬇️ https://t.co/DgcH1Buuz0 — Jill Taylor (@JillTaylorCity) January 22, 2024

On Tuesday, snow will come in waves beginning around 7 a.m., but milder air means it could turn to rain in some areas.

“There could be a band of snow that impacts the morning commute,” she says. “It may mix with rain or ice pellets. Heads up for rather messy conditions.”

The GTA could see anywhere from 3 to 7 cm of snow on Tuesday and a high near 0 C.

Wednesday could see rain at times with a high near 3 C, and it will be even warmer for the remainder of the week with daytime highs near 5 C on Thursday and Friday.

