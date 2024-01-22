Snow to start the week as Toronto climbs out of deep freeze

Mainly cloudy with flurries to start the week before a wintry mix arrives on Tuesday ahead of a midweek temperature swing.

By Michael Ranger

Posted January 22, 2024 7:57 am.

Last Updated January 22, 2024 8:06 am.

Toronto is finally being released from the icy grasps of an extended cold snap, but the warm up will come with a couple rounds of snow to start the work week.

CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says the first round will arrive on Monday afternoon with more expected throughout the day on Tuesday when a wet wintry mix moves in with warmer air.

Monday’s light snow is expected to begin around 3 p.m. and continue through the evening until 9 p.m. Taylor says “a couple of centimetres could accumulate.”

The temperatures will warm to a guaranteed high of -1 C on Monday, but it will feel more like -7 with the wind chill. Monday will be the last day for cold wind chill this week.

On Tuesday, snow will come in waves beginning around 7 a.m., but milder air means it could turn to rain in some areas.

“There could be a band of snow that impacts the morning commute,” she says. “It may mix with rain or ice pellets. Heads up for rather messy conditions.”

The GTA could see anywhere from 3 to 7 cm of snow on Tuesday and a high near 0 C.

Wednesday could see rain at times with a high near 3 C, and it will be even warmer for the remainder of the week with daytime highs near 5 C on Thursday and Friday.

The current conditions and extended forecast for Toronto can be found here.

The CityNews 680 Weather Guarantee jackpot has now climbed to $30,000 – and it will continue to climb by $100 every day that the jackpot is not claimed. Your chance to win, including how to enter, can be found here.

Top Stories

Passenger restrained after attempting to open exit door on Air Canada flight from London to Toronto
Passenger restrained after attempting to open exit door on Air Canada flight from London to Toronto

A passenger had to be restrained following reports they tried to open one of the emergency doors while on a transatlantic flight from England. CityNews was contacted by Emmanuel Pacheco, a passenger...

14h ago

Torontonians will get another chance to have their say on the 2024 budget starting Monday
Torontonians will get another chance to have their say on the 2024 budget starting Monday

The City of Toronto will open its doors Monday for two days of public consultations on its 2024 budget. The City has proposed a 10.5 per cent property tax increase for this year, the largest hike the...

11h ago

Ontario municipalities push for frank talk with Ford government on who pays for what
Ontario municipalities push for frank talk with Ford government on who pays for what

Steep property tax increases being proposed across the province are partly the result of Ontario offloading various costs to local governments in the 1990s, municipalities say, and it's time for a frank...

15h ago

$70k worth of pistachios stolen in 2nd recent 'nut-related' truck theft in Waterloo Region
$70k worth of pistachios stolen in 2nd recent 'nut-related' truck theft in Waterloo Region

The hunt is on for thieves who plundered a pile of pistachios near Kitchener in what investigators are calling the second recent "nut-related vehicle theft" in the region. Waterloo Regional Police allege...

44m ago

