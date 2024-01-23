Transport truck crashes into frozen swamp after driver loses control on Hwy. 401

A truck driver escaped with minor injuries after the tractor-trailer they were driving lost control on Highway 401 and crashed into a frozen swamp near Milton.

The collision occurred in the eastbound lanes of the Highway approaching Guelph line around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the driver of the truck lost control and jumped a snowbank before travelling 100 meters off the roadway and striking trees in a frozen swamp.

Police posted images that show tire tracks through the snow from the highway and the truck resting in an ice patch at the edge of a forest.

Collision #HWY401 EB – Guelph line. 8:30 pm, the driver of this truck lost control, jumped the snowbank traveling 100 meters, then strikes trees in the frozen swamp. Minor injuries to report. Right lane closed. Updates to follow. #MississaugaOPP ^td pic.twitter.com/8SIuvpAo7x — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 23, 2024

The driver has minor injuries, police say.

The right lane of the eastbound 401 remained closed for nearly 10 hours as crews worked to retrieve the vehicle. The lane reopened before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if any charges will be laid.