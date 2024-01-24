Ford recalls 93,000 Explorer SUVs in Canada due to potential hazard

Ford Explorer
The 2016 Ford Explorer is presented during the Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Carlson

By The Canadian Press

Posted January 24, 2024 1:00 pm.

Last Updated January 24, 2024 1:18 pm.

Ford says a recall of its Explorer SUVs will affect 93,000 Canadians.

The automobile company is recalling Explorer SUV models from 2011 through 2019 because of an issue with a trim piece, which can fly off and create a hazard for other drivers.

Globally, the auto manufacturer is recalling 2.24 million vehicles after a report from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Administration showed that the trim on the columns next to the window can come loose and fly off.

Ford says a customer can visually detect gaps around a loose A-pillar trim or detect an audible rattle and wind noise from the A-pillar area, which is near the sides of the front windshield.

While the flaw is expected to affect five per cent of the recalled cars in the U.S., Ford Canada says it is not sure yet how many recalled vehicles north of the border could have the problem.

The company has said in documents that it’s aware of 568 consumer complaints and more than 14,000 warranty reports alleging that the parts were missing or detached, but it is not aware of any crashes or injuries stemming from the problem.

With files from The Associated Press

