Samsonov shines as Leafs earn hard-fought OT win vs. high-flying Jets

Ilya Samsonov stopped all 32 shots as the Toronto Maple Leafs edged the first-place Winnipeg Jets 1-0 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Samsonov, who has had an inconsistent and down season for Toronto, was brilliant all night for the Maple Leafs, looking composed and confident in net, making a few key saves, none more impressive than on a 2-on-0 in the second period.

It’s Samsonov’s second shutout of the season and the 12th of his career. He earned the game’s first star for Toronto.

Jets netminder Laurent Brossoit was also sharp, stopping 29 of 30 shots. Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews beat Brossoit with less than a minute to go in overtime.

It was Matthews’ league-leading 39th goal of the season. Defenceman Morgan Rielly picked up the primary assist, with winger Nick Robertson adding the secondary assist.

ROBBY STARTS IT

MO DISHES IT

PAPI ENDS IT pic.twitter.com/1nikbvSsP4 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 25, 2024

Samsonov’s performance comes as the Maple Leafs’ goalie situation remains in flux, with Martin Jones falling back down to earth of late and Joseph Woll still recovering from a high ankle sprain he suffered in early December.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said on Wednesday that Woll wasn’t close to a return, which could come after the NHL All-Star break.

Samsonov was demoted to the Toronto Marlies in early January due to his struggles but returned to the Leafs for a Jan. 14 start against Detroit, a game in which Toronto lost 4-2. The Russian netminder has now won two straight starts after Samsonov picked up the win against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.

Samsonov is expected to get the call in a rematch with the Jets in Winnipeg on Saturday.