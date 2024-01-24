Man charged in assault bound woman’s hands before robbing her: Toronto police

A man was arrested and charged in an alleged assault during which he bound a woman’s hands before robbing her at her Scarborough residence, Toronto police said.

Officers were called to the Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East area just after midnight on Jan. 21 for reports of a sexual assault that occurred in December.

It’s alleged that on Dec. 3, the victim met the man on a social media platform and later attended the woman’s residence. The accused then produced a weapon and bound the victim’s hands, police said.

The man then demanded money and robbed her before fleeing the area.

Police said on Dec. 20, the accused entered the same victim’s residence and refused to leave. The man allegedly demanded money from the woman and fled. The victim did not suffer any physical injuries in this incident.

On Tuesday, authorities executed a search warrant in the Bloor Street West and Spadina Road area regarding this investigation and arrested 45-year-old Benny Ning Zhang of Toronto.

The accused is facing several charges, including robbery, forcible confinement, extortion and assault with a weapon, among other related offences.

Zhang was expected to appear in court at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.