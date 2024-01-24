Man charged in assault bound woman’s hands before robbing her: Toronto police

Benny Ning Zhang, 45, of Toronto
On Tuesday, authorities executed a search warrant in the Bloor Street West and Spadina Road area regarding this investigation and arrested 45-year-old Benny Ning Zhang of Toronto. Photo: Toronto police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 24, 2024 6:29 pm.

Last Updated January 24, 2024 6:31 pm.

A man was arrested and charged in an alleged assault during which he bound a woman’s hands before robbing her at her Scarborough residence, Toronto police said.

Officers were called to the Kennedy Road and Sheppard Avenue East area just after midnight on Jan. 21 for reports of a sexual assault that occurred in December.

It’s alleged that on Dec. 3, the victim met the man on a social media platform and later attended the woman’s residence. The accused then produced a weapon and bound the victim’s hands, police said.

The man then demanded money and robbed her before fleeing the area.

Police said on Dec. 20, the accused entered the same victim’s residence and refused to leave. The man allegedly demanded money from the woman and fled. The victim did not suffer any physical injuries in this incident.

On Tuesday, authorities executed a search warrant in the Bloor Street West and Spadina Road area regarding this investigation and arrested 45-year-old Benny Ning Zhang of Toronto.

The accused is facing several charges, including robbery, forcible confinement, extortion and assault with a weapon, among other related offences.

Zhang was expected to appear in court at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Top Stories

What tenants in Ontario need to know about privacy rights
What tenants in Ontario need to know about privacy rights

Tenants in Ontario are largely afforded a high degree of privacy in their rental units, but there are several grey areas in the law that are open to interpretation. The Residential Tenancies Act (RTA)...

2h ago

Waterfront Toronto opens new Cherry Street alignment to traffic
Waterfront Toronto opens new Cherry Street alignment to traffic

A key new corridor that's been in the works for years as part of the massive plan to transform the downtown Toronto Port Lands is now open to pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. A new northern stretch,...

27m ago

ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures
ServiceOntario owners advised not to speak to media regarding closures

Privately run ServiceOntario outlets, including the 11 that are being shut down, have been told by the government not to speak to the media. A letter obtained by CityNews to the owners from the Ministry...

1h ago

Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges
Five players on 2018 Canadian junior team reportedly asked to surrender to face sexual assault charges

Five members of Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team have reportedly been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources, is reporting the...

2h ago

