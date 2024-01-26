Man stabbed during attempted dog-snatching in Pickering

Durham Regional Police Service cruiser
Durham Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 26, 2024 12:57 pm.

Durham Regional Police are on the hunt for two armed suspects who stabbed a man in the leg while trying to steal his service dog in Pickering last weekend.

Investigators say the victim parked in a wooded area to let his dog out to urinate between noon and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, when a black older model Ford 1-50 drove up and two males exited the vehicle carrying knives.

The suspects demanded the man’s dog and an altercation ensued during which the victim was stabbed in the leg.

The suspects failed to steal the dog, and fled the area in the Ford.

The victim drove himself to a Toronto-area hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

The first suspect is described: as: White, slim build, 30-40 years-old, with dark shoulder length hair, and a dark beard. He was wearing a dark coloured shirt, dark coloured jeans, and black construction boots.

The second suspect is described as: White, slim build, six foot one, 30-40 years-old, with red hair, and a red long beard. He was wearing a burgundy construction jacket, black construction pants, and black construction boots.

The suspect vehicle is described as: an older model black Ford F-150 with tinted windows, and 20″ large tires.

