Police searching for missing elderly couple in Vaughan

Police in York Region are searching for a missing elderly couple in Vaughan.

In a post on X, York Regional Police (YRP) say 83-year-old Olga Velanovska and 84-year-old Jovan Velanovski were last seen driving in the area of Weston Road and Rutherford Road.

The couple were driving a silver 2016 Nissan Rogue with Ontario license plate BYSD695.

Anyone who sees them, or the vehicle, is being asked to contact YRP at 1-866-876-5423 ext 7400.